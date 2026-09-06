Excise Dept seizes 500 litres of lahan in Sultanpur Lodhi

Continuing its crackdown on illicit liquor and illegal brewing activities, the Excise Department on Saturday conducted a special enforcement drive in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The operation was carried out by Excise Inspector Jatinderpal Singh, along with the excise police and local police, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Kapurthala Range and Excise Officer, Kapurthala. During the drive, the enforcement team recovered 500 litres of lahan from an abandoned and unclaimed area in Toti village of Sultanpur Lodhi.

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The spokesperson of the department said that the operation was part of its continued efforts to curb the production and distribution of illicit liquor and to maintain strict vigil against illegal brewing activities in the district. He reiterated that enforcement operations against illicit liquor would continue across the district and that strict action would be taken against those found involved in such activities.