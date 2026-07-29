DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Excise, police bust underground illicit liquor manufacturing network

Excise, police bust underground illicit liquor manufacturing network

18-hour raid in Kapurthala uncovers concealed facility beneath house

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:05 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Excise Department, in a joint operation with the Kapurthala Police, has busted a well-organised illicit liquor manufacturing network during an 18-hour raid in Nawan Pind Bhathe village of Kapurthala district.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against Sukhjit Singh, alias Jeeti, and Ajit Singh, both residents of Nawan Pind Bhathe village, under various provisions of the Punjab Excise Act. During the operation, officials seized 291,250 ml (291.25 litres) of illicit liquor and uncovered a concealed underground liquor manufacturing facility.

Advertisement

The raid began at 6 a.m. on July 28 and continued until 12.30 a.m. the following day. During the operation, the joint team recovered an underground storage tank with an estimated capacity of around 1,000 litres, concealed beneath the concrete flooring of a bedroom and bathroom. Officials also recovered a pipeline system, a water pump and other equipment allegedly used for the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor.

Advertisement

District Excise Officer Sukhjit Singh Chahal said the operation was conducted under the directions of Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), Jalandhar Zone, Ranjit Singh, and Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), Kapurthala Range, Navjit Singh, as part of a special drive to curb the manufacture, storage and sale of illicit liquor across the district.

He said the joint team of the Excise Department and Punjab Police acted on specific intelligence inputs and unearthed a sophisticated network that had allegedly been involved in the illegal manufacture and supply of liquor for a considerable period.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had been running the illegal operation for a long time, causing substantial losses to government revenue while posing a serious threat to public health through the production and distribution of spurious liquor.

Chahal said the Excise Department would continue its intensive enforcement drive across the district and take stringent action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

The operation was carried out by Excise Inspector Simranpreet Singh (Kapurthala Circle), Excise Inspector Jatinderpal Singh (Bholath Circle), Excise Inspector Simranpreet Singh (Phagwara West Circle), along with the Excise Police staff and the local police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts