Excise, police bust underground illicit liquor manufacturing network

The Excise Department, in a joint operation with the Kapurthala Police, has busted a well-organised illicit liquor manufacturing network during an 18-hour raid in Nawan Pind Bhathe village of Kapurthala district.

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An FIR has been registered against Sukhjit Singh, alias Jeeti, and Ajit Singh, both residents of Nawan Pind Bhathe village, under various provisions of the Punjab Excise Act. During the operation, officials seized 291,250 ml (291.25 litres) of illicit liquor and uncovered a concealed underground liquor manufacturing facility.

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The raid began at 6 a.m. on July 28 and continued until 12.30 a.m. the following day. During the operation, the joint team recovered an underground storage tank with an estimated capacity of around 1,000 litres, concealed beneath the concrete flooring of a bedroom and bathroom. Officials also recovered a pipeline system, a water pump and other equipment allegedly used for the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor.

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District Excise Officer Sukhjit Singh Chahal said the operation was conducted under the directions of Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), Jalandhar Zone, Ranjit Singh, and Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), Kapurthala Range, Navjit Singh, as part of a special drive to curb the manufacture, storage and sale of illicit liquor across the district.

He said the joint team of the Excise Department and Punjab Police acted on specific intelligence inputs and unearthed a sophisticated network that had allegedly been involved in the illegal manufacture and supply of liquor for a considerable period.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had been running the illegal operation for a long time, causing substantial losses to government revenue while posing a serious threat to public health through the production and distribution of spurious liquor.

Chahal said the Excise Department would continue its intensive enforcement drive across the district and take stringent action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

The operation was carried out by Excise Inspector Simranpreet Singh (Kapurthala Circle), Excise Inspector Jatinderpal Singh (Bholath Circle), Excise Inspector Simranpreet Singh (Phagwara West Circle), along with the Excise Police staff and the local police.