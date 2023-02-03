 Exhibition held to promote entrepreneurship in district : The Tribune India

Exhibition held to promote entrepreneurship in district



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 2

The district-level National Skill Qualification Framework competition under the India Skill campaign was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Baghpur-Sataur, in which 20 students from 13 schools participated.

An exhibition of working and still models was organised which was inspected by District Education Officer Harbhagwant Singh. The DEO while addressing the prize distribution ceremony said the government was making maximum efforts to promote self-employment and it was important for the students to develop their skills.

Principal Surjit Singh said the students can make their contribution in the development of the country by providing employment to others as well as through entrepreneurship.

Karamveer Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Chabewal, got the first place in the exhibition, Rozi Government Senior Secondary School, Nara, got the second place and Government Senior Secondary School, Datarpur, the third place.

Students awarded the first place received Rs 2,500, those who secured the second place got Rs 1,500 and those on third place got Rs 1,000. All the students who took part in the exhibition were awarded Rs 1,000 each.

District Education Officer Harbhagwant Singh, Principal Ravinder Kaur, District Vocational Coordinator Amrik Singh and Mandeep Kaur played the role of judges. The stage was moderated by lecturer Pritpal Singh. Teachers and students from different schools including Jaswinder Singh Sahota, Virinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Harminder Pal Saini and Amandeep were present.

