Exhibition, seminar for women at Vajra Corps

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

Vajra Corps celebrated International Women’s Day for the families of Armed Forces stationed at Jalandhar Cantonment here on Tuesday.

A series of events were planned to highlight the theme of the day “Gender equality today for a sustainable future” with special emphasis on the key message to “break the bias”. To commemorate the event, an AWWA exhibition to display products like handmade paintings, fabric works, handmade customised ethnic foot wear, home décor items made by the wives of Army personnel was held.

A seminar organised by Rani Sharma, Zonal President AWWA, Vajra Corps, wherein the focus was laid on medical efforts required to mitigate the after effects of the Covid pandemic, especially pertaining to appropriate mental health care services to our families.

In the seminar, Brigadier Prasad R Lele, Command Military Hospital, emphasised the key role of men in empowering their counterparts and contributing to the society with larger vision. The sequel of the event included role play by Army College of Nursing cadets based on the theme. This was followed by discussion with women panelists where lady wives shared their inspiring stories, which served as great motivation to girls and women of the society.

The event was concluded by release of a hand guide on ‘Life after Covid-19’ and felicitation of various AWWA start-ups and creative minds of Armed Forces families towards valuable contributions to building a sustainable tomorrow. Rani Sharma also interacted with the families and encouraged them to embrace ‘gender equality’ for a better future of the coming generations. She also complimented the organisers of the seminar while also lauding the efforts of participants.