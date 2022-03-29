Expedite dev work, mc officials told

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: Chairing the first meeting of the Phillaur Municipal Council, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday directed officials and contractors to expedite the completion of development projects in the city. He asked president Mahinder Ram Chumber and executive officer Vijay Dogra to get the works executed under their direct supervision so that the quality and quantity can be ensured. Taking up items on the agenda of the meeting, the councillors granted approval for projects, including the deposit of Rs 3,10,400 for getting five marla land on lease from Punjab Waqf Board for installing a tubewell near Khawaja Peer Mandir and providing funds for installing interlocking tiles in Grain Market in Ward No. 3. OC

Reopen Basiala rly gate: Tewari

Garshshankar: MP Manish Tewari has written a letter to Union Railway Minister for reopening of Basiala railway gate. Providing details, senior Congress leader Pankaj Kirpal said Manish Tewari had asked the Central Government to make arrangements for providing employment to the youth instead of closing the unmanned railway gates so that the youth could be deployed at these railway gates. He said Tewari had written a letter to the Railway Minister saying that many villages, including Basiala, were facing difficulties due to closure of railway gates. He said Manish Tewari would personally meet the minister in a day or two to resolve this issue. OC

Firing incident in Gazi Gulla

Jalandhar: A firing incident was reported near railway lines at Gazi Gulla on Monday evening. As per information, a fight erupted between two friends over money and in the melee, a bullet was fired by a person identified as Michael. Baljinder Singh, SHO, Division Number 2, said two brothers Michael and Monty had given Rs 5,000-7,000 to their friend Jackson on interest. He said they went to recover the money, following which a clash broke out between the three, and Michael and Monty opened fire in the air. “The case is being verified. As the incident took place near railway lines, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was informed. After interrogating the witnesses and the accused, we will see if the case comes under the GRP or Division number 2,” the SHO said. TNS

Poll debacle: BJP holds review meet

Hoshiarpur: Following the BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of district BJP president Nipun Sharma with the office-bearers and morcha presidents. Sharma expressed gratitude to all booth level workers and office bearers of the party, saying that they had left no stone unturned to make the BJP candidates win under adverse circumstances. He said, “All of us are party workers and we had got an opportunity to learn a lot in life”. Sharma said. In the meeting, all district officials also shared their experiences of the elections. OC

Spine surgery performed

Hoshiarpur: A 65-year-old man, suffering from severe back pain has undergone a successful minimally invasive spine surgery at a local hospital. Dr Vineet Saggar, head of interventional and minimally invasive spine surgery, said the back pain was so severe that the patient couldn’t even sit and was unable to sleep for the past two days. Considering his old age and multiple fractures, it was decided to operate him via minimally invasive spine surgery using percutaneous screws and vertebroplasty for L5 vertebrae, said Dr Saggar. Dr Saggar said among the benefits of minimally invasive spine surgery are less damage to muscles and soft tissue, less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stay and quicker recovery. OC

2 booked for misbehaviour

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly misbehaving with the wife of a former councillor two days ago. Babli Sidhu, wife of Mohan Lal Pehalwan, a resident of local Mohalla Vikram Enclave, has lodged a complaint with the police. She told that she had gone to see the work of distribution of wheat. During this, Gurdeep Katoch, and Mattu, who were present there, along with some of their colleagues, allegedly behaved with her and also threatened her. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC. OC

1 booked for snatching cash

Hoshiarpur: The Police of Bullowal police station have booked one person for snatching cash and mobile from a vegetable seller on Sunday. Suresh Kumar, a resident of Ahirana Kalan, told the police that he went from village to village to sell vegetables. According to him, yesterday he was having food on a tubewell in village Ramu Thiada, meanwhile two people came there on bike. They assaulted him, snatched Rs 5,000 in cash and his mobile and fled. The police have registered a case. OC

Intoxicating capsules seized

Hoshiarpur: The police of Garhdiwala have arrested two smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating capsules from them. The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Johlan and Bunty, a resident of Rajpur Gahota. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. OC

Robert Frost remembered

Dasuya: The English Department of JC DAV College, Dasuya, under the banner of the English Literary Circle, organised various competitions to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Robert Frost, a four-time recipient of the Pulitzer Prize. Dr Amandeep Rana, Head of the English Hepartment, told students about Frost’s contribution to English poetry. Jaskaran Singh of BA 2 and Vasundhara of MA 2 bagged the first positions in the poster-making and poetry recitation competitions.