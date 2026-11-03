Expedite e-Bus Sewa Project: Jalandhar MC chief

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surinder Singh directed officials to expedite work carried out under the the PM e-Bus Service Project and ensure that the pending infrastructure work is completed without further delay during a review meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and PSPCL, contractor Vikas Bansal and other officials.

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During the meeting, Commissioner Surinder Singh issued directions to all officials and contractor to complete the remaining work at the earliest through better coordination among departments.

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He made it clear that any delay in the execution of the project would not be tolerated and directed the officials to ensure regular monitoring of the work.

Under the PM e-Bus Sewa Project, Jalandhar is slated to receive 97 electric buses. To facilitate their operation, two bus depots are being constructed at Company Bagh and Lamma Pind Chowk, with the civil work expected to be completed by the end of this year.

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Meanwhile, the tendering process for the procurement and operation of the buses is also in its final stage.

Once operational, the fleet will run on 12 proposed routes covering around 180 km across the city and its outskirts. The planned network will include the inner, main and outer ring roads, besides connecting the bus stand with LPU, Kartarpur, Gopalpur, Kishangarh, Jandu Singha, Lambra and Jamsher Khas.

The officials said the proposed routes could be revised based on public demand and in coordination with existing public transport services. The project is being implemented under a 10-year public-private partnership (PPP) model under which private operators will run the buses while the Central Government will provide financial support for their operation.