‘Expedite enrolment of kids for Aadhaar in Jalandhar’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Bhawna Garg on Tuesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh to review the progress on the enrolment of children for Aadhaar in the district.

The DDG stressed on completing enrolment of children, especially in age category of 0-5 years, for the Aadhaar c ard. To that end, Aadhaar enrolment camps are being organised by the district administration. She added that a special Aadhaar enrolment drive would be carried out at Aanganwari Centres to cover children falling in the 0-5 year age group. For the residents who have not updated their Aadhaar Cards in the past 10 years, she emphasised the need for an update in the document. Such residents need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Garg said there needed to be focus on incentivising aanganwari workers to carry out the enrolment of children. The DDG said the district needed to focus on completing the mandatory biometric update for children once they attain the age of 5 and 15 years.