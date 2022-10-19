‘Expedite enrolment of kids for Aadhaar in Jalandhar’

Jalandhar, October 18
Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Bhawna Garg on Tuesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh to review the progress on the enrolment of children for Aadhaar in the district.
The DDG stressed on completing enrolment of children, especially in age category of 0-5 years, for the Aadhaar c ard. To that end, Aadhaar enrolment camps are being organised by the district administration. She added that a special Aadhaar enrolment drive would be carried out at Aanganwari Centres to cover children falling in the 0-5 year age group. For the residents who have not updated their Aadhaar Cards in the past 10 years, she emphasised the need for an update in the document. Such residents need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.
Garg said there needed to be focus on incentivising aanganwari workers to carry out the enrolment of children. The DDG said the district needed to focus on completing the mandatory biometric update for children once they attain the age of 5 and 15 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...