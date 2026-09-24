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Home / Jalandhar / Expedite work on Cantt road project: Councillor

Expedite work on Cantt road project: Councillor

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:08 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Councillor Balraj Thakur today met the nodal officer of the Cantt Periphery Road project and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Surinder Singh, and submitted a memorandum.

Thakur urged the authorities to expedite work on the Cantt Periphery Road, which, he said, had remained pending for several years.

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“The proposed road will start from Atwal House and run along the outer boundary of the cantonment, passing through Chhoti Baradari, Jaswant Nagar, Gada, Subhana, Army Enclave, Dhina, Aladinpur, Hallotali, Sansarpur, Sofi Pind, Deep Nagar and Waring before connecting with the GT Road,” Thakur said.

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He said the 12-km-long road would not only benefit residents of these localities, but also serve as a vital alternative route around the cantonment, helping ease traffic congestion in the city.

According to Thakur, the Municipal Commissioner assured him that the matter would be examined and necessary action taken.

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