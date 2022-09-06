Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Days after Deputy Mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty was expelled from the Congress party, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today. Speculations were rife since his expulsion from the Congress that he would join the AAP soon. However, he remained tight-lipped about the same.

Along with him, three Congress councillors have also joined the party ahead of local bodies elections scheduled for December this year. Sources said the move had weakened the grand old party’s hold in the Municipal Corporation. They added that more Congress councillors were reafy to join other parties.

Three Congress councillors—Rohan Sehgal, Mintu Gujjar and Rajinder Kumar Mintoo— also joined the AAP at Chandigarh party headquarters. Councillor Rohan Sehgal was once considered closest to Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, but lately some unconfirmed reports of differences between them were making rounds.

It is being said that other councillors are also trying to get into AAP. Addressing the media on the occasion, AAP’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh said people of Punjab were impressed with the working of AAP in Delhi and Punjab. “AAP would register a unilateral victory in the municipal elections,” Singh said.

Likewise, the leaders who joined the party said that they decided to join AAP after being impressed with the functioning of AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann aiming to make the state again as ‘Rangla Punjab’. “We will faithfully work for the betterment of Punjab as per the responsibility assigned to us by the AAP party,” they said.

Notably, after he was expelled, Bunty had sent his resignation letter to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In the letter, Bunty had attacked former MLA Sushil Rinku and had stated that he (Rinku) wanted to put blame of his defeat in the recently held Assembly elections on others.