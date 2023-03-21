Expert talk on science held

Jalandhar, March 20
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an expert talk on the topic “Curiosity in Science”. The talk was organised by PG Dept of Zoology in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council. Dr Felix Bast, Professor, Central University, Bathinda, gave an overview of the career opportunities available in sciences and also discussed different approaches to discover the career options.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China