Expert Talk on World Heart Day

Jalandhar: The Bowry Memorial Educational and the Medical Trust conducted an expert talk on the occasion of the World Heart Day at the Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions. The objective of the talk is to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases. The resource person for the session was Dr Vivek Rana, Cardiologist, at Innocent Hearts Multispeciality Hospital. The session started with a welcome speech by Manpreet Kaur (Assistant Prof, School of Medical Science). Dr Vivek Rana acquainted the students with the causes, symptoms and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Dr Rana also briefed them about preventive measures which motivate the students to adopt the habit of regular exercise and meditation to reduce the stress level of the body.

Bhagat Singh’s Birth Anniv observed

Under the guidance of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa, the students and faculty conducted a thoughtful seminar, an essay-writing contest, a slogan-writing competition and a cycle rally on Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary at MLU DAV College, Phagwara. Students took part in the competition with great patriotic zest. Dr Randhawa said the event was aimed at making the students aware of the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, his struggle and contribution towards the independence.

Awareness on heart ailments

The Zoology Department under DBT Star Scheme celebrated World Heart Day under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. Poster presentation and slogan writing competitions were organised to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Around 100 students from all streams enthusiastically participated in the event by preparing beautiful posters and making creative slogans on the theme 'Use Heart for Every Heart' to highlight the goal to bring people together to fight against Heart related diseases. A video related to symptoms, causes and preventive measures for cardiovascular diseases was also shown to students. On this occasion, the students also distributed badges with the theme on World Heart Day.