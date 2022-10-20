 Expert Talk organised on GST : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Expert Talk organised on GST

Expert Talk organised on GST

Students during the inter-house dance competition at of Guru Amar Dass Public School (Primary Wing), GTB Nagar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Business Management of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised an expert talk on Goods and Services Tax. Puneet Oberoi, Chartered Accountant, was the speaker of the day. He threw light on origin of GST along with the earlier tax structure. He discussed salient features and benefits of GST. He talked about various components of GST in detail, specifically discussed IGST mechanism. As many as 300 students attended the talk. Dr Suman Tandon, convener of the event, presented a vote of thanks to the expert.

Lecture on Securities Market held

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus in association with National Institute of Securities Market (NISM), an Educational Initiative of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organised an expert lecture ‘Career in Securities Market’ for the students of the Institute. A total of 200 students attended this session. The resource person for the guest lecture was Sanjeev Bajaj, General Manager, National Institute of Securities Market, Mumbai. Bajaj is leading the Marketing and Communication Department of the institute. He started his session highlighting the fact that there is no dearth of opportunities for competent individuals. He explained that the institute carries out a wide range of capacity building activities at various levels aimed at enhancing the quality standards in securities markets. He then elucidated the objectives of NISM which include creating awareness about career opportunities in security markets and creating a talent pool of individuals who can occupy various positions and roles in Securities Market. He acquainted the students with various concepts like ‘Roles of Stock Exchange’, ‘Investment and its objectives’, ‘Role and Functions of NISM’, ‘Mutual Funds’, ‘Surplus and deficit units’, Roles of brokers and sub brokers’ ‘Roles of Custodian’, ‘Roles of Merchant Bankers’, ‘Roles of Portfolio Managers and ‘Roles of Registrars’.

pupils come out with flying colours

Bhavna, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the fifth position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication-II Semester by getting 353 marks out of 450 whereas Neetu Kumari bagged 6th position by getting 348 marks in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra. The President of the College Governing Council, Balbir Kaur, congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science & IT, Prof Himanshu and Prof Harman were also present on this occasion.

HMV Celebrates Wildlife Week

The Department of Zoology and Environment Club, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under the able guidance of Principal, Prof Ajay Sareen, celebrated Wildlife Week. The theme of the Wildlife week 2022 was ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’. Badges of wildlife week in the shape of different animals were prepared and distributed by students. On this occasion an online quiz on conservation of Wildlife was conducted and students enthusiastically participated in it. The Power Point Presentations were also presented by students on the themes related to wildlife conservation, climate change and its effect on wildlife. Furthermore, informative and beautifully designed posters and creative slogans prepared by students were also displayed. Besides, students also recited poems related to conserve Wildlife. A virtual trip to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was organized for students to introduce them to various wild animals including mammals, reptiles and birds and promote love for animals. Principal, Prof (Dr) Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of Zoology Department.

doaba college organises Talent Show

Doaba College organised 'Hunar Ke Badshah' (Talent show). The event began with the lighting of the holy lamp followed by Gayatri Mantra. Dr Avinash Chander, Dean, said that the college prepares students for GNDU Zonal and Inter-Zonal competitions. Its purpose is to focus on the holistic development of students. Kanishka presented Rajasthani dance. Indian Mix Dance was performed by Divya and Kashish from BA BEd. It was followed by a poetical recitation by Kamaljit Singh. Rishab presented gazal. The other activities included Indian classical solo by Tejas, a folk song by Taran Badshah, choreography by the students of BAJMC and MAJMC, Western solo by Anurag Duggal, Western group song and solo dance by Pooja of BA BEd. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari appreciated the audience and inspired them to channellise their energy towards changing the world with their efforts.

ncc cadets attend National camps

The NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya participated in five national camps in the session and excelled at all of them. Khushbu Rai, Vinakshi Choudhary and Geetika Sharma attended the Basic Leadership Camp (BLC) at NCC Academy, Malout, and gave their best to achieve 10 medals in total in various activities conducted during the camp. Vinakshi secured three medals including a gold in skit, a gold as the Group Leader of Jalandhar group and one silver in Tug of War. Khushbu also bagged 3 medals including a gold in skit, a silver in Tug of War and a silver in group dance whereas Geetika bagged four medals including a gold in debate, another gold in anchoring, a third gold in skit and a bronze in Group song. Two cadets Shruti Karwal and Harvinder Kaur attended the Independence Day camp (IDC) in Delhi. Directorate Punjab won the second position among 17 NCC Directorates of India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

2
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

3
Bathinda

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

5
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

6
World

More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue; criticises government

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Kiran Kaur Gill named to US Homeland Security Dept’s Faith-Based Advisory Council

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lawyer Jagjot Lalli appointed as Deputy Solicitor General of India, will defend Centre in Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

Now, Director Factories can approve building plans, grant completion certificates for standalone industries in Punjab

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt digs in heels, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to stay as PAU VC

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Top News

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Says players' safety and security an important matter

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order, allows transfer of 100% share of ownership to heir

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

JKLF chief Yasin Malik appears in special court in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case via virtual mode

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha