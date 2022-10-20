Expert Talk organised on GST

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Business Management of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised an expert talk on Goods and Services Tax. Puneet Oberoi, Chartered Accountant, was the speaker of the day. He threw light on origin of GST along with the earlier tax structure. He discussed salient features and benefits of GST. He talked about various components of GST in detail, specifically discussed IGST mechanism. As many as 300 students attended the talk. Dr Suman Tandon, convener of the event, presented a vote of thanks to the expert.

Lecture on Securities Market held

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus in association with National Institute of Securities Market (NISM), an Educational Initiative of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organised an expert lecture ‘Career in Securities Market’ for the students of the Institute. A total of 200 students attended this session. The resource person for the guest lecture was Sanjeev Bajaj, General Manager, National Institute of Securities Market, Mumbai. Bajaj is leading the Marketing and Communication Department of the institute. He started his session highlighting the fact that there is no dearth of opportunities for competent individuals. He explained that the institute carries out a wide range of capacity building activities at various levels aimed at enhancing the quality standards in securities markets. He then elucidated the objectives of NISM which include creating awareness about career opportunities in security markets and creating a talent pool of individuals who can occupy various positions and roles in Securities Market. He acquainted the students with various concepts like ‘Roles of Stock Exchange’, ‘Investment and its objectives’, ‘Role and Functions of NISM’, ‘Mutual Funds’, ‘Surplus and deficit units’, Roles of brokers and sub brokers’ ‘Roles of Custodian’, ‘Roles of Merchant Bankers’, ‘Roles of Portfolio Managers and ‘Roles of Registrars’.

pupils come out with flying colours

Bhavna, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the fifth position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication-II Semester by getting 353 marks out of 450 whereas Neetu Kumari bagged 6th position by getting 348 marks in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra. The President of the College Governing Council, Balbir Kaur, congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science & IT, Prof Himanshu and Prof Harman were also present on this occasion.

HMV Celebrates Wildlife Week

The Department of Zoology and Environment Club, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under the able guidance of Principal, Prof Ajay Sareen, celebrated Wildlife Week. The theme of the Wildlife week 2022 was ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’. Badges of wildlife week in the shape of different animals were prepared and distributed by students. On this occasion an online quiz on conservation of Wildlife was conducted and students enthusiastically participated in it. The Power Point Presentations were also presented by students on the themes related to wildlife conservation, climate change and its effect on wildlife. Furthermore, informative and beautifully designed posters and creative slogans prepared by students were also displayed. Besides, students also recited poems related to conserve Wildlife. A virtual trip to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad was organized for students to introduce them to various wild animals including mammals, reptiles and birds and promote love for animals. Principal, Prof (Dr) Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of Zoology Department.

doaba college organises Talent Show

Doaba College organised 'Hunar Ke Badshah' (Talent show). The event began with the lighting of the holy lamp followed by Gayatri Mantra. Dr Avinash Chander, Dean, said that the college prepares students for GNDU Zonal and Inter-Zonal competitions. Its purpose is to focus on the holistic development of students. Kanishka presented Rajasthani dance. Indian Mix Dance was performed by Divya and Kashish from BA BEd. It was followed by a poetical recitation by Kamaljit Singh. Rishab presented gazal. The other activities included Indian classical solo by Tejas, a folk song by Taran Badshah, choreography by the students of BAJMC and MAJMC, Western solo by Anurag Duggal, Western group song and solo dance by Pooja of BA BEd. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari appreciated the audience and inspired them to channellise their energy towards changing the world with their efforts.

ncc cadets attend National camps

The NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya participated in five national camps in the session and excelled at all of them. Khushbu Rai, Vinakshi Choudhary and Geetika Sharma attended the Basic Leadership Camp (BLC) at NCC Academy, Malout, and gave their best to achieve 10 medals in total in various activities conducted during the camp. Vinakshi secured three medals including a gold in skit, a gold as the Group Leader of Jalandhar group and one silver in Tug of War. Khushbu also bagged 3 medals including a gold in skit, a silver in Tug of War and a silver in group dance whereas Geetika bagged four medals including a gold in debate, another gold in anchoring, a third gold in skit and a bronze in Group song. Two cadets Shruti Karwal and Harvinder Kaur attended the Independence Day camp (IDC) in Delhi. Directorate Punjab won the second position among 17 NCC Directorates of India.