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Home / Jalandhar / Expert urges timely protection measures for melon crops

Expert urges timely protection measures for melon crops

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:03 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Emphasising the need for vigilant crop management amid changing weather conditions, Dr Daljit Singh Gill urged farmers to take special care of muskmelon and watermelon crops to safeguard yield and quality.

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He said that although the overall condition of the crop in the district remains satisfactory, instances of yellow spot and blight diseases have been observed at certain locations, requiring timely preventive measures.

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Dr Gill advised farmers to spray 300 to 600 grams of Indofil M-45 or Kavach fungicide mixed in 100 to 200 litres of water at weekly intervals to control the spread of disease. In cases where the infection is more severe, he recommended two sprays of 500 grams Ridomil M-Z or 600 grams Aliette per acre at an interval of 10 days. He clarified that Ridomil spray should be applied only as the third or fourth spray after M-45 applications and should neither be used at the initial nor final stage of the crop.

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He further advised growers to avoid excessive irrigation and ensure that ripe fruits are harvested without delay to prevent damage and quality deterioration. Referring to the issue of fruit cracking in fields, Dr Gill suggested that farmers may spray boron at the rate of one gram per litre of water to minimise the problem and maintain healthy fruit development.

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