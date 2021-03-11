Experts explore prospects, challenges of economic sectors

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

The Department of Humanities and Management, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, organised a two-day national conference on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building a self-reliant India (Prospects and Challenges Ahead)’ on May 25 and 26.

The event aimed at exploring the prospects and challenges of different sectors of the Indian economy, post Covid outbreak, in making India a self-reliant nation. Scholars from different states demonstrated their research around the essential themes of the conference such as entrepreneurship, education, management, science and technology, healthcare, hospitality, and tourism.

The event started with the lighting of lamps followed by floral felicitations of the dignitaries, keynote speakers, and guests. Dr Sonia Chawla, Head, Department of Humanities and Management, extended a welcome address and brief introduction of the mega event. In her introductory speech, she spoke about the need for Atmanirbhar Bharat as the country has recently suffered from the fluctuating crises generated by the Covid pandemic. She also equated the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with the pre-Independence movements such as Swadeshi and Swaraj.

The guest of honor, Amit Thapar, Chairman, CII, Punjab and president, Ganga Acrowools Limited, in his address stressed on the need to refine the education system in India, since the year 2021 witnessed a steep rise in the number of students moving overseas to pursue higher education on account of the dearth of globally acclaimed institutions in India. SK Rai, Managing Director, Hero cycles, was the chief guest of the event.