Licence found expired during surprise inspection of medical store at Khukhrain village near Phagwara

In a move to intensify crackdown on drug-related activities under the Punjab Government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, a joint team of the civil and police administrations conducted a surprise inspection of Sukhvir Medical Hall in drug-affected Khukhrain village on Wednesday. The inspection was led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Irwin Kaur and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheetal Singh.

During the inspection, the team found that the licence of the medical store had expired. Pregabalin, a medication that can be misused and is subject to applicable regulatory controls, was also seized from the store premises. The action formed part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to curb the misuse of medicines, disrupt drug-related networks and take action against activities that contribute to the drug problem in the district.

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Officials said special attention was being given to villages affected by drug abuse, with various departments working in coordination to strengthen enforcement and prevent the spread of addiction. They emphasised that concerted efforts were being made to tackle the drug menace and protect the younger generation from its harmful consequences.

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The district administration reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against violations of applicable rules and regulations governing the sale of medicines. Officials stressed that the sale and distribution of medicines must comply with prescribed legal requirements and regulatory norms.

The surprise inspection underscores the administration’s focus on monitoring medical establishments in the vulnerable areas as part of the broader anti-drug campaign. Further action in the matter would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inspection and the applicable legal provisions.