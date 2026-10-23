DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Licence found expired during surprise inspection of medical store at Khukhrain village near Phagwara

Licence found expired during surprise inspection of medical store at Khukhrain village near Phagwara

Pregabalin Seized

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials during inspection of the Sukhvir Medical Hall in drug-affected Khukhrain village.
Advertisement

In a move to intensify crackdown on drug-related activities under the Punjab Government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, a joint team of the civil and police administrations conducted a surprise inspection of Sukhvir Medical Hall in drug-affected Khukhrain village on Wednesday. The inspection was led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Irwin Kaur and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheetal Singh.

During the inspection, the team found that the licence of the medical store had expired. Pregabalin, a medication that can be misused and is subject to applicable regulatory controls, was also seized from the store premises. The action formed part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to curb the misuse of medicines, disrupt drug-related networks and take action against activities that contribute to the drug problem in the district.

Advertisement

Officials said special attention was being given to villages affected by drug abuse, with various departments working in coordination to strengthen enforcement and prevent the spread of addiction. They emphasised that concerted efforts were being made to tackle the drug menace and protect the younger generation from its harmful consequences.

Advertisement

The district administration reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against violations of applicable rules and regulations governing the sale of medicines. Officials stressed that the sale and distribution of medicines must comply with prescribed legal requirements and regulatory norms.

The surprise inspection underscores the administration’s focus on monitoring medical establishments in the vulnerable areas as part of the broader anti-drug campaign. Further action in the matter would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inspection and the applicable legal provisions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts