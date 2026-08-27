Exposed electrical wires catch fire on Phagwara’s Cinema road

Panic gripped shopkeepers and passers-by on Cinema road here after a fire broke out in a cluster of naked electrical wires hanging outside shops, creating a chaotic situation in the busy market area.

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According to information, the incident occurred when sparks apparently developed in the exposed electrical wires, following which the wires suddenly caught fire. The flames spread rapidly, triggering panic among shopkeepers and people present in the vicinity. The shopkeepers immediately moved their belongings to safer places as a precautionary measure and managed to bring the fire under control with considerable difficulty.

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Shopkeepers said the exposed and tangled electrical wires had been hanging outside the shops for a long time, posing a serious safety hazard. They alleged that they had repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of officials of the Electricity Department and requested that the wires be properly arranged and the faulty or dangerous connections removed, but no effective action had been taken so far.

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A shopkeeper, Varinder Kumar, said the incident could have resulted in a major mishap had the fire spread to the nearby shops. He said the authorities should take immediate corrective measures and ensure that the electrical wiring in the area is properly maintained before a more serious accident takes place.

The shopkeepers urged the Electricity Department to conduct an inspection of the entire stretch of Cinema Road, remove the hazardous wiring and ensure that the electrical infrastructure is made safe to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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Meanwhile residents of Phagwara have been facing severe inconvenience due to repeated and unscheduled power cuts in several parts of the city, with electricity supply reportedly remaining disrupted for hours without any prior notice from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The situation worsened almost daily specially in afternoon and evening hours when power supply suddenly went off in several localities leaving residents struggling amid intense heat.

Residents said that frequent and prolonged power outages had become a major source of inconvenience, particularly for women, children and elderly people. The disruption was reported from several parts of Phagwara, including areas around Chaheru Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar and the national highway-1 belt.

Many questioned why power was being cut without advance information and demanded that the authorities explain the reason behind the repeated disruptions.

Several residents expressed anger over what they described as the PSPCL’s failure to provide timely information regarding power interruptions. They demanded that the power department and local administration take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and in case of unavoidable outages, issue prior information to consumers. They warned that if the situation was not improved soon, residents could be forced to stage a protest on the streets.

The residents have urged the authorities to restore a reliable power supply, particularly during the evening hours, and ensure that any necessary shutdowns are properly communicated in advance.