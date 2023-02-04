Extempore activity at DIPS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An inter-house extempore activity was organised at DIPS School, Lakhan ke Padde, to give children a chance to speak. In this, students of classes 6 to 10 presented their views on the advantages and disadvantages of online classes, internet boon or curse, dowry system, advantages and disadvantages of junk food. During the activity for two minutes, students Manseerat Kaur, Joleen, Mannatpreet Kaur, Khushi Sharma, Avneet Kaur, Kanwarbir Singh etc. presented their views. Principal Sushma sharma acted as the judge.

Saree contest at PCM SD College

The PG Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women organised an inter-class competition on ‘Saree Styling’. In this competition, more than 30 students from different streams of college participated enthusiastically. Saree, the national dress of India was draped in different styles from traditional to contemporary Indo-Western. This activity provided students a chance to enhance their creativity in draping skills. Poonam of B.Sc Fashion Designing Semester IV stood first, Roshni of B.Voc. Fashion Designing Semester IV bagged second position and Puneet Kaur of B.Com Semester VI grabbed third position.

KMV observes World Cancer Day

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Cancer Day. The celebrations were organised by Red Ribbon Club under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare. During the celebrations, various national level activities namely online quiz, slogan writing, awareness lectures, Power Point presentation and poster making were organised in which students of various departments of the college participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. Students through their slogans and posters have presented the symptoms, causes, types and prevention of the dreaded disease like cancer as well as also made awareness videos on its causes and prevention. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students who participated in these activities.

Apeejay students gets Honoured

Sandeep Singh, a student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, was honoured by All India Radio Delhi as A Grade artist Sandeep Singh for his excellent rendition of Dilruba. He has proved his talent by playing Dilruba in Harivallabh Sangeet Samaroh. Sandeep Singh has so far shown the magic of his music not only at the national level but also at the international level in Canada, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia and New Zealand and has also got the opportunity to work with AR Rahman, the famous music composer of Bollywood music industry. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra congratulated him on his great achievement.

FAREWELL PARTY at Sant Baba Bhag

Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School organised a farewell party for the students of grade 12 under the supervision of Principal Ranjeet Singh. The ceremony was started with the shabad. The Head girl of the school , student of 12 gave thanksgiving speech. For the selection of Mr. and Miss. Fairwell, a variety of games were played and competitions were organised. Tanvir Singh and Simranpreet Kaur were selected as Mr. and Miss. Farewell 2022-23. Prize distribution ceremony was held to facilitate the football team for winning the gold medal in all India Football Cluster of CBSE XVIII 2022-23.

St Soldier observes Cancer Day

A special programme was organised by the students of St Soldier Nursing Training Institute on World Cancer Day. In which the main causes of cancer such as poor diet and nutrition, tobacco, infection, environmental pollution etc. were discussed. Apart from this, students Ash, Surinder Kaur, Anupriya, Sameer, Ashish, Nisha, Kajal, Shikha, Satyam, Rekha, Vaisha, Neha Sonam etc made posters/slogans about awareness of cancer.