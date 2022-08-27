Eye donation fortnight kicks off in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight, being observed from August 25 to September 8 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was kickstarted in Kapurthala. The eye donation fortnight is being observed across the country to create awareness about the importance of eye donation and motivate people to donate eyes after death.

She said a large proportion of the blind people in our country suffer from corneal blindness. At least one-third of them may benefit from corneal transplantation. To efficiently deal with corneal blindness patients, three million corneal transplants should be performed in India every year.

The Civil Surgeon said the lack of awareness among the general public about eye donation was the main issue that needed to be addressed. This fortnight is a great time to connect with people who are ready to donate their eyes but don’t know how to go about it. Everyone should be encouraged to come forward to donate eyes. We should remove any superstitions, myths and misconceptions and try to make a positive impact on someone’s life.

She said for this, we need to educate the general public across the country about various aspects of eye donation like, who can donate their eyes and who can’t, how the donated eyes are used. What are the myths and facts about eye donation, etc.

The Civil Surgeon said to create awareness about eye donation, eye donation camps will be organised in all health institutions and awareness seminars will be conducted.

Eye specialist SMO Dr Sandeep Dhawan said, “Eyes can be donated at any age. Even if a person wears glasses, contact lenses, he can donate eyes. Eyes cannot be donated only in cases of cancer, AIDS and brain fever.”

On the occasion, deputy mass media officer Sharandeep Singh, BEE Ravinder Jasal, BCC coordinator Jyoti, etc. were present.