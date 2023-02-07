 Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet : The Tribune India

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Union Minister Meghwal to oversee campaign for impending LS byelection

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma during a party meeting in Jalandhar on Monday. Malkiat Singh.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 6

A meeting of the district working committee of the BJP was held here today, marking the formal mobilisation of the party cadre and planning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year and the impending byelection to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shall be arriving on a 72-hour schedule ahead of the bypoll. Party leaders said Meghwal could arrive anywhere between March end and April; and other union ministers and leaders too would visit the region ahead of the bypoll.

The district meeting comes following the national and state-level working committee meetings of the party. Under state BJP president Ashwani Sharma and other senior leaders, office-bearers, executive members and mandal heads gathered in Jalandhar today. Sharma said the party was carrying out a detailed analysis of the political situation on the ground and was confident of a win in the upcoming LS byelections.

BJP leader Rajesh Bagha said the party had identified 160 Lok Sabha seats for special campaigns to strengthen its prospects, and Jalandhar was an important seat. He said the Lok Sabha seats were monitored by the BJP team in Delhi. For the Jalandhar seat, Meghwal would be coming on a 72-hour visit to Jalandhar, he added. During his visit, he would be participating in various programmes in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

From the BJP, the names of the leaders doing rounds as key contenders for the Jalandhar LS seat include National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla; Doaba’s Dalit leader Avinash Chander, two-time MLA and grandson of Dr BR Amebdkar’s aide Seth Kishan Das. Chander is also deemed close to Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Names of Bagha and Rinku Atwal, the son of ex-Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal, are also doing the rounds.

While the Guru Ravidass Parkash Utsav celebrations in Jalandhar for the past few days witnessed various political parties, including the AAP, BJP and the Congress, reaching out to the members of the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar, the festivities also served as a precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll on the Jalandhar LS seat, which is a reserved constituency.

Along with the key leaders of the other parties, BJP leaders also held several visits to Dera Sachkhand Ballan Head Sant Niranjan Das and also during the shobha yatra to mark the occasion of the Parkash Purab.

BJP state zonal incharge Jeevan Gupta, state unit vice-president Rakesh Rathour, secretary Anil Sachar, district president Sushil Sharma, former MLAs Mahendra Bhagat, KD Bhandari, leader Sarabjit Makkar, Vinod Sharma and former district presidents Raman Pabbi and Ramesh Sharma among others were present in the meeting today.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

10
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Migrant gets life term for brother's murder

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI