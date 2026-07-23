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Home / Jalandhar / Eyes on the goal: Surjit Singh stadium gears up for Asian Champions Trophy

Eyes on the goal: Surjit Singh stadium gears up for Asian Champions Trophy

Olympian Gurjant Singh reviews renovation work, warns against negligence

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:19 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Olympian Gurjant Singh and others during a review of the renovation work at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, ahead of Asian Champions Trophy-2026.
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Preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy-2026, scheduled to be held at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in October, are gathering pace, with renovation work being carried out on war footing.

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To review the ongoing work, Olympian Gurjant Singh recently visited the stadium and inspected the redevelopment projects. During the inspection, he directed the departments and executing agencies concerned to ensure that all work was completed within the stipulated timeline, and warned against any negligence.

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Speaking on the occasion, Singh said it was a matter of immense pride for Punjab that the state was set to host the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy for the first time. He said every effort was being made to upgrade the stadium to international standards and asserted that no compromise would be made on the quality of work.

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Singh said all executing agencies had been instructed to complete the renovation by September 15, well ahead of the tournament, to allow sufficient time for final preparations.

According to sources, he also directed the authorities to ensure that the playing surface remained properly covered during the construction work.

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“He said the ground should not get dirty at all,” a source said.

Singh, an Extra Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) with the Sports Department, had earlier told The Tribune: “Indian players are thrilled to get a chance to play on the same ground where many of them began their journey.”

The redevelopment plan includes the construction of an umpires’ room, a VIP hall, a Chief Minister’s lounge, dining areas and a medical room. Players will also benefit from the addition of a goalkeepers’ storage facility, technical dugouts and new changing rooms. To ensure smooth television coverage, new broadcast and production rooms, along with a media centre, are also being set up.

The stadium hostel, which is currently in a dilapidated condition, is also being renovated. In addition, a new VIP parking facility and an upgraded sewerage system are being developed around the stadium complex.

Among those present during the inspection were District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh and Hockey Punjab’s Kulbir Singh.

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