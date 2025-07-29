Eyewitness Account Report: Procedural, technical delays keep people waiting at MC office

The Municipal Corporation is one of the most important public offices, as a large number of people visit daily for various civic services such as building plans, approvals, and other essential documentation. However, one of the most common issues faced by citizens is the long wait — regardless of the reason behind it. Whether it's due to procedural delays, technical issues, or incomplete documentation, the waiting period often becomes a source of frustration.

As the correspondent reached the MC office, an elderly woman was seen stepping out, holding a polythene bag. She seemed tired and exhausted. "Main ethe grant baare pata karan aayi si, kende kuch din lagange (I had come here to ask for grants, they said it will take some time)," she said, explaining that she had come to enquire about a grant. She has already received two instalments but was waiting for the third one. When she was asked when she had last visited, she replied, “Mahine pehla (A month back). Ohdo keya si ki mahine baad aayiyo, hun kende dobara aana (Then they asked me to come after a month, today again they told me to come after a few days).” With that, she walked away, her expression marked by quiet disappointment.

Around 11.15 am, on the second floor, the correspondent came across an 80-year-old man struggling to resolve an issue related to his water and sewerage bill. “Main kinne chakkar la chukeya, masla hall nahi ho reha (I have come here several times, but the issue has not got resolved),” he said. When he was informed again that “the official is in the meeting,” he turned around and made his way back to the first floor, hoping to find someone who could guide him.

Not far from him, two residents from Sudama Vihar, Ward No. 39, stood waiting outside the B&R Department office. They had a mobile phone showing a video of their area's deteriorated roads. They said while showing the video in their phone, “There are a lot of problems — poor roads, blocked sewer. We’re scared of the coming rain, commuting becomes dangerous,” one of them explained. They were eventually called in by the official and they entered inside hoping to get a solution.

On the first floor, a man sat beside his mother. They, too, were waiting to meet an official reportedly at a meeting. “We had applied for a building plan approval online a month ago, but it hasn’t been approved. So, we’ve come here in person, hoping to get it done,” he said. They, however, expressed hope that department officials will get the work done.

Inside another office, a councillor from the Jalandhar West constituency was preparing to file an RTI, seeking information on road maintenance works. “Just look at the condition of the roads. I want to know how much was spent on patchwork — it’s all back to being in a pathetic state,” he said firmly.

Outside the premises, a teary-eyed elderly woman caught the attention. She was anxiously enquiring about an official, still holding onto the hope that her issue would be addressed and that she won't have to return again.

When contacted, Mayor Vaneet Dhir stated that delays often occur due to improper documentation by the applicants. “In my six months of tenure, I have come across several cases where people either did not carry the necessary documents or faced issues with uploading them,” he said.

He added that while instances of official negligence are rare, when they do occur, a list is compiled within four days, and appropriate action is taken accordingly.