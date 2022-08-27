Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The city police claimed to have solved the murder case of staff nurse Baljinder Kaur, who was found dead at Pearl Hospital here on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Satguru Singh, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu said a police team of the CIA staff, led by DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP city Jagjit Singh Saroya and other senior officials arrested Satguru from the Nagar Council office in Mandi Gobindgarh on late Thursday evening. He said the accused was working in Nagar Council Mandi Gobindgarh as gardener.

He said during interrogation, the accused revealed that he met Baljinder on Facebook around four months back, consequently, the duo started talking to each other, and exchanged gifts on several occasions.

“Recently, both had a fight over something, following which Satguru in a fit of rage planned to kill Baljinder,” said Sandhu, adding that he came to Jalandhar via train and even did recce of the spot two hours before committing the crime.

“He entered the hospital by scaling the wall and went straight to Baljinder’s room. He attacked Baljinder with a knife, and when Jyoti, another nurse who was present in the room, tried to stop him, he attacked her too,” Sandhu added.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the weapon used in the crime was recovered by the police from an empty plot near the hospital. He also said another staff nurse, who received serious injuries in the attack, is said to be stable now. “A case under Sections 302, 307 and 120B of the IPC has been registered against the accused,” he said.