Faced with neglect, residents pool funds for road repair

Jalandhar, May 20
Frustrated by delays and false assurances from Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, residents of Defence Colony took it upon themselves to repair the dilapidated main road of the colony.
‘Road was posing health hazard’
Jasbir Singh Randhawa, president of the Defence Colony Society, said dust emanating from the road was posing a health hazard to residents. Frequent accidents were also being reported due to its dilapidated condition.
They contributed money from their own pockets and managed to fix the pothole-ridden patches of the road.
The residents, who collected around Rs 80,000, said the main road, which links the city traffic to the GT Road towards PAP Chowk, was in a poor condition for the past 18 months.
Randhawa said despite several memorandums and request letters to the MC, no action was taken, prompting the residents to carry out the repairs on their own at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000.
Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, a local social worker, said a nagar kirtan was to be taken out in the colony to mark the celebrations of Gurpurb of Guru Amardass on May 22. “Sangat (devotees) perform sewa barefoot. So, it was important to get these broken patches repaired”.
He said MC officials had assured that repair works would be carried out in April and then by May 16, but nothing was done. With the collective efforts and contributions from residents, the road had been repaired.
