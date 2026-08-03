Factionalism grips Punjab BJP as leadership changes trigger protests, resignations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), long regarded as a tightly disciplined organisation, is witnessing an unusual spell of public dissent in Punjab, with factionalism increasingly resembling the infighting that has plagued Congress.

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The latest flashpoint emerged in Hoshiarpur on Monday, where a change in district leadership within just 15 days sparked open protests by a section of party leaders. BJP replaced newly appointed district president Satish Bawa with Nitin Gupta ‘Nannu’.

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Bawa is considered close to former minister Tikshan Sud, while Nannu is seen as a supporter of former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla. Following the decision, Sud and his supporters announced at a press conference that they were resigning from all organisational posts in protest, while retaining their primary membership of BJP.

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A list of 111 office-bearers and workers who stepped down from organisational responsibilities was also released.

Calling Bawa’s removal “unjustified”, Sud alleged that the party leadership had ignored the views of local workers and senior leaders. The protesting leaders also claimed that repeated concerns raised by district functionaries were not being heard by the state leadership.

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The Hoshiarpur episode comes amid growing resentment within the saffron party over the functioning of BJP general secretary (organisation) for Punjab, Manthri Srinivasulu. Both veteran leaders and recent entrants are reportedly unhappy with his style of functioning and maintain that key organisational decisions are being taken without adequate consultation.

The unease has intensified after six district BJP presidents were replaced in the past fortnight. While the party has termed the exercise routine organisational restructuring, several leaders privately view it as arbitrary and a reflection of excessive centralisation.

Adding to the embarrassment for the party, senior BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal on Sunday announced his resignation from the party’s primary membership after an association of over 34 years. In a strongly worded public statement, Grewal said Punjab BJP had become “almost unrecognisable” from the party he joined in 1992. He alleged that the culture of respecting sacrifice and rewarding committed workers had steadily eroded, leaving genuine workers neglected and demoralised. Describing his resignation as a “principled protest”, he said the party could not grow stronger by ignoring ideological workers while allowing favouritism and frustration to flourish.