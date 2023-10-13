Factionalism in AAP may delay civic body elections in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 12

Though a notification to hold elections of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation along with that of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala by November 15 has been issued by the Secretary, Local Bodies, Ajoy Sharma on behalf of Punjab Governor, clouds are clearly visible upon the poll landscape due to a writ petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 17.

Record of delimitation process sought The writ was filed challenging the delimitation process. The High Court, while hearing the case on Wednesday, sought complete record of the delimitation process within two days and kept the decision reserved.

It has been observed that though the term of Phagwara Municipal Corporation was over in March 2020, no MC House could be elected even after three years of the expiry of its term with the result that bureaucrats are now calling the shots in the absence of elected representatives. The ruling AAP is divided into two factions headed by defeated MLAs.

The old group is led by Santosh Kumar Gogi, who lost the assembly elections in 2017 while the other is led by former minister Joginder Singh Maan, who was denied a Congress ticket in 2022 and joined the AAP and contested assembly elections from Phagwara, but lost.

Deep factionalism in AAP has become a hindrance in holding MC elections which is already behind schedule. It has been learnt that factionalism in AAP has been a major factor in delaying the exercise.

The Punjab government appointed District Planning Board Chairperson Lalita Saklani and AAP leader Nirmal Singh as members of the ward delimitation committee, but the suggestions of the appointed members were reportedly ignored by the officials.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a member of the committee said that officials of the municipal corporation are creating wards at their own will and they are not being provided even with maps of the new wards.

Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal alleged that the bureaucracy was deliberately doing this. He said as the delimitation of wards was done wrongly, his party knocked the doors of the High Court and appealed for impartiality.

Whether the elections of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation can be held as per the notification or not will now depend largely on the decision of the High Court.

