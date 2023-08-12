Factory worker held for theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a factory worker on the charge of stealing auto parts. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspect was identified as Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Rurraki village under the Goraya police station. A complaint was lodged by Parminder Singh who told the police that the suspect was working as an operator at Guru Nanak Auto in Bundala village and stole diamond plated 69 tips each costing Rs 15,000. The SHO said a case under Section 381 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects and 69 tips were recovered from his possession. OC

Three booked for destroying crops

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of destroying a farmer's crops and threatening him. Investigating Officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspects were identified as Teja Singh of Punia village, his son Daljit Singh, and Swaran Singh of the same village. Satnam, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects forcibly ploughed his crops on May 14 and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 447, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

