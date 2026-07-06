Facts, performance, policies should guide voter decisions

Little impact on AAP’s electoral prospects

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The current controversy surrounding the viral videos allegedly involving CM Bhagwant Mann is likely to have little impact on the AAP's electoral prospects in the Assembly elections next year. While the authenticity of the alleged video is still doubtful, one thing is very clear: there appears to be some dirty politics behind this move. As the term of the current Assembly is set to expire early next year, political parties have become increasingly active in employing various tactics to dent the popularity of the AAP and restore their lost political influence in the state. However, these moves may backfire, as the people of Punjab can no longer be fooled in the name of religion. From past experiences, the Punjab electorate is fully aware that other political parties have miserably failed to solve the state's complex and fundamental problems. In contrast, the AAP is now making sincere and concerted efforts to address them. Given its current performance, there is little reason for the electorate to shift its political loyalties at the risk of losing the momentum in resolving the major problems that have afflicted the state for a long time.

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Jagdish Chander

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Mann likely to face consequences

It is unfortunate to see that a video of our CM has gone viral on social media, massively hurting the sentiments of a large section of our state's population. Religious and spiritual sentiments have been hurt, leading to agitated comments and actions that have disrupted the CM's public engagements and campaign efforts. As much as religious sentiments should not be a part of political decision-making, they often serve as a game changer for any elected official. Whether the video itself is real or fake is a separate debate, but Mann will likely face consequences for what has happened, regardless of whether it was his fault.

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This incident highlights how not only good deeds but also a person's character and past can play an important role in influencing public perception and determining who is entrusted with positions of power. As Punjab is a land of deep cultural and religious significance, it may become considerably more difficult for the CM to secure a victory as comfortably as before.

Lakshit Jindal

Impact of CM’s viral video on state polity

Having been a core Panthic demand for several years, there has been a sustained call to enact a strong law to prevent repeated incidents of beadbi (sacrilege of the holy scripture), Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Such incidents usually arouse severe public resentment and often trigger violent reactions at different places across the state. Realising the seriousness of these cases, the existing laws dealing with sacrilege-related crimes were reviewed. After a thorough examination of their inherent weaknesses at various levels, the government recently introduced a strong bill amending key provisions of the existing laws to make sacrilege offences punishable with life imprisonment. Following this historic move, along with several public welfare schemes, the Punjab AAP government received widespread publicity among the masses. Consequently, a serious debate for and against the new law erupted on social media and across various religious and political platforms. At this juncture, a controversial video went viral in which the Chief Minister himself was allegedly shown committing an act of religious blasphemy. Taking immediate note of the developments, which had the potential to provoke religious sentiments, the Akal Takht - the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs - through its Acting Jathedar, summoned CM Mann and, based on a forensic report of the viral video, directed him to submit an explanation on the matter. CM Mann refuted the allegations, stating that the person in the video was an impostor wearing a mask resembling him and that the video had been created and circulated by his political rivals to defame him and undermine his party's growing popularity among the masses. Whatever the truth behind the incident may be, the issue is being considered significant from various perspectives, especially in light of the 2027 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, which are only six months away. Many Sikh scholars perceive the summoning of the CM and MLAs as a violation of constitutional provisions, under which elected representatives take an oath upon assuming office. The edict is also viewed by many as a hasty decision, allegedly taken under political pressure, to declare CM Mann a "Guru Dokhi" and "Panth Virodhi." While the public is more aware today and analyses political developments more closely, religious preachers and leaders should remain above petty party politics. It is widely felt that the recent pronouncements can be viewed more as politically motivated actions than as efforts to uphold religious ethics, with only a marginal impact on electoral prospects in a democratic setup.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Facts, due process and democratic choice

The electoral impact of any public controversy ultimately depends on verified facts, the responses of those concerned and the wisdom of the electorate. In a democratic society, allegations should neither be accepted nor rejected solely on the basis of social media content. Every individual is entitled to fairness and due process, and every issue should be assessed on the basis of credible evidence and the appropriate legal process, wherever applicable. Transparency and accountability in public life remain essential to maintaining public confidence. Ultimately, voters are likely to make their decisions after considering a wide range of factors, including governance, employment, education, healthcare, law and order, infrastructure and overall development. Public discourse should remain responsible, respectful, and fact-based, avoiding speculation, misinformation and personal attacks. Democracy is strengthened when informed citizens exercise their franchise on the basis of verified information and sound judgment.

JP Singh

People caught between conflicting claims

The highest temporal seat of Sikhism, the Akal Takht, has declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann a "Guru-Drohi" and "Panth-Virodhi." Opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and the BJP, are aggressively using this religious controversy as a major campaign issue. On the other hand, the AAP leadership has strongly denied that the person shown in the controversial video is Bhagwant Singh Mann. According to the ruling party, the individual in the video was wearing a mask that resembled the Chief Minister, and his identity has since been disclosed. The people of Punjab are now caught in a state of confusion between the conflicting claims made by the ruling AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)-BJP alliance, trying to determine which version of events is accurate.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Governance remains the greatest casualty

Whether a video will damage the AAP's electoral prospects or not remains to be seen. However, the recent turn of events and the controversy over the issue make one thing clear: the level of political discourse, either way, has touched rock bottom. If proven true, the video marks a shocking low in a state premier's personal conduct. If not, it is still a telling indicator of the kind of issues that take precedence among the opposition ahead of a very important election at a critical time in the state. Punjab is at a crossroads. Drugs, law and order, crime, agriculture, the exodus abroad, environment, healthcare, and unemployment are all issues that need prioritised brainstorming by lawmakers in order to come up with effective solutions. Politicians - both those in power and those in opposition - need to sit together and devise means to curb further misgovernance and decay. That is the primary responsibility of both the government and the opposition. But far from prioritising these issues, they are not even on anyone's agenda. Everyone remains preoccupied with the CM's evening rituals, while governance and the much-needed debate around it remain the greatest casualty.

Sandeep Singh

Leaders must ensure civilised conduct

The kind of content one would usually associate with shady social media accounts is now part of mainstream political narratives. On one hand, the state's chief minister faces allegations of grave personal misconduct; on the other, counter-allegations of impersonation have been made against those who initiated the controversy. Whatever the truth may be, the hope that our top leaders will conduct themselves in a decent, civilised manner, with utmost priority to political decorum, seems to have gone for a toss. It is a bizarre moment in history where political symbolism, gestures, and controversies have reached a level lower than what one would associate with the most unsavoury content on television or the internet. Are these the kind of examples we want to set for our younger generation? Surely, the state's populace deserves civility and wisdom from those chosen with the hope of taking the state further towards a more progressive and corruption-free future.

Riddhi Sharma

Intensified public scrutiny

The issue appears to be significant and could have far-reaching consequences. The alleged video has sparked widespread debate and raised questions among the general public about the conduct and accountability of those in positions of power. Many people are asking that if political leaders themselves behave in such a manner, what message does it send about governance and the functioning of the state? The controversy comes at a time when the state is already facing multiple challenges. Concerns over rising crime, public safety, law and order, and several other governance-related issues have been dominating public discourse. Against this backdrop, the alleged incident has added to the perception that the government is struggling to address pressing problems while new controversies continue to emerge. Whether the allegations are ultimately proven or disproven, the episode has intensified public scrutiny and may influence political discourse and public confidence in the state's leadership.

Vaani Sharma

Citizens should remain informed

There are certainly murmurs surrounding the alleged video, but it is too early to conclude whether it will have any meaningful impact on future elections. Public controversies often generate intense discussion in the short term, yet voters may move on quickly and continue to support the political party they already prefer. Electoral outcomes are influenced by a range of factors, including governance, development, leadership, and local issues, rather than a single controversy alone. At the same time, such incidents can prompt important conversations about accountability and public conduct. Ultimately, citizens should remain informed, evaluate issues critically, and make electoral decisions based on facts, performance, and policies, instead of following any political party unquestioningly or allowing partisan biases to shape their judgement.

Geeta Arora

Growing threat of deepfakes amid polls

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, creating realistic fake videos and images has become easier than ever. Freely available deepfake tools now allow even people with limited technical skills to produce convincing manipulated content. In such a situation, any alleged viral video involving a political leader has the potential to influence public opinion and even electoral outcomes. Social media further amplifies this challenge by spreading such content to millions within hours, while verifying its authenticity often takes much longer. By the time fact-checks establish the truth, many voters may already have formed opinions based on misleading information. Therefore, such controversies could affect the electoral prospects of the concerned party, particularly among undecided voters. More importantly, this highlights the urgent need for stronger deepfake detection systems, faster verification mechanisms, responsible social media practices, and greater digital literacy. In an era where seeing is no longer believing, informed and vigilant voters remain the strongest defence against misinformation.

Jasleen Kaur Arora

Prioritise governance over controversy

The alleged viral video may create political controversy and give opposition parties an issue to target the government. However, whether it affects the AAP's electoral prospects will depend on how the party responds and whether the claims are proven. Many voters today are more concerned about everyday issues such as jobs, inflation, electricity, healthcare, education, and law and order than social media controversies. If the issue continues to dominate public discussion and damages the Chief Minister's credibility, it could influence some undecided voters. But if people believe it is politically motivated or unverified, its impact may remain limited. In the end, elections are usually decided by a combination of governance, public trust, and local issues rather than a single controversy. The public may discuss the video for some time, but most voters are likely to make their decisions based on the government's overall performance and how it has addressed their daily concerns.

Shivam Sharma