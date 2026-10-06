Faculty back at work, online classes begin at LPU

After days of violence and tension at Lovely Professional University (LPU), normalcy began returning to the campus on Monday as faculty members resumed work and online classes commenced under a revised academic schedule. However, heavy police deployment continued across the campus and surrounding areas as the authorities maintained heightened security to prevent any untoward incident.

The law-and-order situation remained peaceful, with faculty members reporting for duty and carrying out academic and administrative responsibilities in their departments. The resumption of academic work was seen as an important step towards restoring normalcy on the campus following the recent incidents of violence.

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Under the revised academic schedule, online classes for LPU students began on October 5 and will continue till October 7. These will be followed by doubt-clearing sessions in online as well as offline mode on October 8 and 9. The university has scheduled offline mid-term examinations from October 12 to 17, while regular offline classes are expected to resume from October 19. Students have been advised to start returning to the university from October 10 in view of the mid-term examinations.

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Meanwhile, legal proceedings against persons arrested in connection with the recent cases also moved forward. Two accused, identified as Ashutosh and Antariksh Dutta were produced before Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Supreet Kaur. The court sent both accused to judicial custody in the Kapurthala jail till October 19.

In another development, LPU student Sahil Kumar was produced before JMIC Harshbir Sandhu. The court also remanded him to judicial custody in Kapurthala jail till October 19.

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With the accused now in judicial custody, the police investigation into the cases is continuing. The developments have taken place amid continued security arrangements at the LPU, where a substantial police force remained deployed at different locations.

Despite the heightened security, the atmosphere inside the campus remained peaceful throughout the day. Faculty members attended their departments.

The university’s decision to conduct classes online for three days is aimed at ensuring continuity of academic activities.

The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with police deployment maintained as a precautionary measure. The return of faculty members to regular duties and commencement of online classes marked the first significant step towards resuming academic activities after the recent violence, while the judicial proceedings against those arrested are now underway.