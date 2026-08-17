The knuckles on the hands of the realistic silicon statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial in Kartarpur have ominously faded in places where keen visitors have repeatedly touched them over the past nine years — perhaps to feel a tangible connection with their favourite icon of the freedom movement.

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Though a freedom movement memorial can hardly compete with the charms of Elante Mall and Eastwood Village — ever-crowded malls in Chandigarh and Jalandhar, respectively, whose daily footfall ranges from 30,000 to more than 60,000 — the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial is doing reasonably well for a cultural and historical institution located in the middle of nowhere. This is despite the fact that, until recently, it had been courting controversy.

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Inaugurated in 2016, the 25-acre memorial has attracted 13 lakh visitors over the past nine years, including three lakh students. It currently averages 3,000 to 4,000 visitors a month. After a 1.5-year lull during the Covid pandemic and a case involving allegations of financial irregularities, in which the memorial recently received a clean chit, the Rs 315-crore complex is now attracting a steady stream of visitors.

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In 2025, the memorial recorded a footfall of 1,11,000 visitors. So far in 2026, 43,187 people have visited it. The memorial received 7,572 visitors in March, 6,746 in June, 3,378 in July and 1,714 in August.

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Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, 96 people visited the memorial on August 14. On March 23, 2026 — the martyrdom anniversary of Bhagat Singh — 274 people visited the memorial.

From the unceremonious usurpation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s kingdom by the British Empire to the Kuka Movement, Gurdwara Reform Lehar, Ghadar Movement, Gurdwara Rakabganj movement, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the murder of John P Saunders, the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, the Komagata Maru tragedy and several other movements in Punjab, the imposing building’s corridors bear testimony to countless Punjabis who laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom.

An Amar Jyoti (eternal flame), housed inside a Shaheedi Minar, has been burning continuously since 2016. Fuelled by 10 cylinders a month, it serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the martyrs. The memorial, which is powered by its own solar unit and houses a 75 KLD sewage treatment plant (STP), is largely self-sustaining. Its operating expenses are met from the proceeds of its nominally priced tickets: Rs 100 for adults, Rs 50 for visitors below 18 and Rs 40 for schoolchildren. There is no charge for infants and toddlers up to three years of age. The memorial is operated by a company on contract.

Nineteen employees currently run the memorial, which remains short of administrative and managerial staff. It has just one manager, five housekeepers and one audio-visual personnel. Posts of curator, accountant, clerical staff and driver are lying vacant.

Lakhwinder Johal, former secretary of the earlier managing committee of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, said the memorial’s vast potential remains untapped.

“The Jang-e-Azadi Memorial’s vast potential still lies untapped. During our committee’s tenure, proposals were invited from fast-food joints for a food court on the memorial premises and for literature for the library, but the process was stalled following the ongoing case. The memorial is huge. If advertised across the state and nationally, along with adequate signage on the highway, it has the potential to become one of the leading tourist destinations in the state,” he said.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, who is also the CEO of the present Jang-e-Azadi Memorial managing committee, said, “State-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities are already in place at the memorial. We will take the steps required to further promote it as a tourism hub.”

The current managing committee also includes the Director, Tourism, Punjab; Secretary, Tourism, Punjab; and Assistant Controller of Finance, Punjab, as members.