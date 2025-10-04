Fake Instagram account used for obscene content, cops in action

The Kapurthala police have registered two separate cases under the provisions of the Information Technology Act after complaints of obscene and defamatory content being circulated on Instagram through fake accounts.

In the first case, Harinder Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Bhogpur, alleged that an unidentified individual had created a fake Instagram profile impersonating him. The account allegedly uploaded morphed photographs of a girl, added obscene audio tracks, and used abusive language. Subsequent investigation traced the activity to Manoj Kumar, son of Manjeetpal, a resident of Khera Road near Jangheer, Gobindpur, in Sultanpur police station limits. A case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67-B of the IT Act.

The second case was registered following a complaint lodged by Piyush Manchanda, a resident of Green Avenue, Kapurthala. Manchanda reported that his photographs were edited and shared on Instagram in a defamatory manner. Though the accused has not yet been identified, the complaint was supported by multiple entries in the state’s crime complaint system and a case was registered under Section 67 of the IT Act.

Police officials said both incidents highlight the growing misuse of social media platforms for harassment and character assassination. “Investigations are ongoing and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said officials from the cyber crime wing.