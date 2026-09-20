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Home / Jalandhar / Fake kidnapping case cracked; victim’s father among 3 held

Fake kidnapping case cracked; victim’s father among 3 held

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Ashok Kaura
Nakodar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Nakodar police have cracked a fake kidnapping case registered two months ago and arrested the father, brother and friend of the alleged victim.

Youth Imam Hussain of Bundala village near Nurmahal has been handed over safely to the family. Sharing details of the case, DSP Onkar Singh Brar said that FIR No. 127 was lodged on July 23 at City Nakodar Police Station under Sections 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a report that Imam Hussain had allegedly been abducted from Civil Hospital, Nakodar, by unidentified persons.

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Brar said that Imam Hussain was admitted in hospital as he had been allegedly assaulted a day before near a brick kiln in the Sunnad Kalan area. He said that after a complaint was received that Imam Hussain had been kidnapped from hospital, City Nakodar Police had registered the case and investigation had been initiated by SI Davinder Kumar.

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During the course of investigation, police examined various leads with the assistance of technical and other investigative methods. Brar said that they obtained a video footage in which Lal Hussain, father of the victim, was seen taking his son away around 2 am on July 23 in a Swift car bearing registration number PB 47-E-9200. He said that since then, the father was keeping him concealed at different locations.

He said that the investigation revealed that kidnapping had been fabricated by Lal Hussain in alleged connivance with two associates. He said that it had been established that Lal Hussain, along with his associates, had attempted to mislead the investigation by submitting repeated applications regarding the alleged abduction of his son.

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Lal Hussain, his son Yaqub Ali and their friend Saif Ali, a resident of Cheema Kalan, have been arrested. The police have also recovered the Swift car in connection with the case.

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