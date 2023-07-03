Fake SC certificate: Two ex-councillors booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 2

On a complaint lodged by Balwinder Kumar, a resident of Mehli Gate, Phagwara, the city police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 471 and 120-B of the IPC against former councillor Purnima on the charges of contesting and winning the 2015 municipal elections with allegedly bogus SC certificate of outside Punjab, which is illegal.

Tej Paul Basra, another former councillor, who verified her certificate, has also been booked, said Phagwara Station House Officer Amandeep Nahar. The SHO said the case was registered after detailed investigation.

Purnima had contested the MC elections from Ward No. 10 and won as BSP candidate, while Basra was elected BSP councillor from Ward No. 12.

In his written complaint to the police in year 2015, Balwinder Kumar had alleged that Purnima obtained a bogus SC certificate in collusion with Tej Pal Basra. Ultimately, after knocking the doors of the court, the complainant succeeded in forcing the police to register criminal cases against both ex-councillors.