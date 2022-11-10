Fake travel agent booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Narangshahpur, the police have registered a case under against a Moga-based fake travel agent, Mandip Virdi, under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC, for duping the complainant of Rs 3.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The victim told the police that neither the accused sent him to Canada, nor he returned his money. No arrest has been made yet. The police are still investigating the matter. TNS

Dist logs one covid fresh case

Jalandhar: Only one new case of Covid-19 was reported in Jalandhar today. It pushed the Covid tally to 81,143 cases. As many as 79,149 people have recovered from Covid in the district so far. There are currently just 10 active Covid cases in Jalandhar today. The death toll in Jalandhar remained unchanged at 1,984 as no new death was reported in Jalandhar today. The Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid-19 today either. The Kapurthala district tally stood at 24,463 today. The toll remained unchanged at 601. TNS

2 booked for seeking dowry

Hoshiarpur: On the charge of harassing a woman for dowry, Bullowal police booked her husband and mother-in-law. The complianant, Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Nasrala, told the police that her husband Ashok Kumar and mother-in-law Balveer Kaur threw her out of matrimonial home for not dowry was not met. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.