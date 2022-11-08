Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 7

The Hoshiarpur district police have registered three cases of theft and booked the accused in one of them. According to the information, Baldev Singh, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, told the Model Town police that Akash Kumar, a resident of Deep Nagar, broke the locks of his house and stole valuables. The police have registered a case against the accused.

In another case, one Daljit Kaur, a resident of Aiyanpur, complained to the police that she had gone away to Mohali to attend a function along with his family when unidentified thieves broke the locks of her house and decamped with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other items.

Meanwhile, Joginder Singh, a resident of Ghagwal village, in his complained to the police, said he was working as an inspector in the Border Security Force and was currently posted in Akhnoor. He was out of the house with the family when some unidentified thieves broke into his house and took away gold and silver ornaments apart from cash.

The Hajipur police have started the investigation after registering the case.