Families of martyrs felicitated in Kapurthala on Police Commemoration Day

Police Commemoration Day was solemnly observed by the Kapurthala police at the Police Lines here on Wednesday, with tributes paid to police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill led the ceremony, paying homage to martyrs from the Punjab Police and paramilitary forces.

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The day is observed every year in memory of the CRPF personnel who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs in Ladakh while facing an attack by Chinese troops.

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Addressing the gathering, Gill said the peaceful environment enjoyed by people today was the result of the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs. He said their courage and devotion to duty would always be remembered. Gill lauded the sacrifices of Punjab Police personnel in combating militancy and tackling other internal security challenges. He said the Punjab Police had emerged as an exemplary force, serving the nation with dedication during both peaceful and challenging times.

Highlighting the force’s role in maintaining law and order and internal security, he said the Punjab Police remained committed to supporting the families of the martyrs and ensuring that their sacrifices were honoured. He reaffirmed the force’s unwavering commitment to serving the border state with dedication, courage and valour. ADC Shikha Bhagat, DSPs Sheetal Singh and Palwinder Singh, along with other police officials, were present on the occasion. The names of police and paramilitary personnel, who had laid down their lives during the past year, were also read out in recognition of their supreme sacrifice. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the martyrs.

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DC, SSP lead tributes in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Rich tributes were paid to police and paramilitary personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at a Police Commemoration Day function held at Police Lines here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik led the tributes.

DC Aashika Jain said 154 police and paramilitary personnel across the country had sacrificed their lives during the past year. She assured the martyrs’ families of the district administration’s full support and assistance.

A ceremonial guard of honour was presented, and the names of the 154 martyrs were read out. Senior police and civil administration officials and family members paid floral tributes. Mementoes were also presented to the families, and their concerns were heard.