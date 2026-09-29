Families recount personal tragedies during BJP’s anti-drug campaign

“My two sons died due to drugs. My wife has also passed away, and I have lost my eyesight. There is no one left to look after me. I spend my nights at a gurdwara and do not know who will perform my last rites when I die.”

Recounting his ordeal, Ramesh, a resident of Bilga in Jalandhar district, broke down while narrating how drug abuse had devastated his family. His was among several heart-rending accounts shared by families affected by the drug menace in Jalandhar.

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A woman from Tilak Nagar said she had also lost both her sons to drugs. “After one son died, his wife and child left the house. My other son, who had two wives and two children, also passed away, and they too left. We eventually lost everything. Drugs are available in almost every neighbourhood of Tilak Nagar. We feel helpless,” she said.

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Ramesh and the woman from Tilak Nagar were among more than a dozen people who spoke about how drug abuse had devastated their families. Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party president Kewal Singh Dhillon accompanied by state media head Vineet Joshi brought their accounts before the media during the party’s ongoing Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras.

The BJP has been undertaking four Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras since September 18. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public gathering in Jalandhar on September 30 to mark the culmination of the yatras.

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During the campaign, the Punjab BJP has also been highlighting the experiences of families affected by drugs.

After listening to the affected families, Dhillon said their experiences reflected the ground reality of the drug problem in Punjab. Dhillon said, “The government’s policy has become one of beating up people and not even allowing them to cry.” He alleged that instead of taking effective steps to curb drugs, attempts were being made to silence those raising their voices against the menace.

Dhillon said the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra should not be viewed merely as a political exercise. "It aims at bringing the concerns of affected families into the public domain", he said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had set a target of making the country drug-free by 2029.

Meanwhile, he along with national general secretary Satish Poonia on Monday visited the rally venue. Dhillon said the rally to be held on September 30 is not merely a political programme, but a major public awareness campaign to free Punjab from drugs.

Dhillon said the voice against drugs that will rise from the land of Jalandhar will reach every corner of Punjab and further strengthen the resolve for a drug-free Punjab.

Later, he also paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan on his birth anniversary. Punjab BJP in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, former state president Ashwani Sharma, general secretary Parminder Singh Brar, secretaries Meenu Sethi and Rakesh Sharma, Yuva Morcha president Anuj Khosla, along with a large number of party leaders and young workers, were present on the occasion.