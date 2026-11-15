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Home / Jalandhar / Family alleges assault outside hospital after accident in Jalandhar

Family alleges assault outside hospital after accident in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:18 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Chaos erupted outside Guru Nanak Mission Hospital in Jalandhar after a family alleged that they were assaulted following a road accident near Noorpur Adda.

According to complainant Manju Bala, her mother and brother were returning home in their car after visiting a relative when a high-speed vehicle allegedly took a sudden turn without giving an indicator, resulting in a collision.

Following this, her mother sustained several injuries and was taken to Guru Nanak Mission Hospital. The driver of the vehicle gave the family his owner's phone number. When Manju's husband contacted him, he allegedly asked about their location.

The family alleged that as they were leaving the hospital after an X-ray of the injured woman, the vehicle owner arrived with his associates and attacked Manju's husband near the hospital gate.

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Manju further alleged that the attackers were under the influence of alcohol and threatened the family.

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