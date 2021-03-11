Family to hold victim Ravi Gill's bhog outside Kapurthala police station

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

My husband would not rest in peace until all those responsible for his death are put behind bars. This was stated by Ravi Gill’s wife.

Over a week after her husband died after being torched at a local police station, the family of Ravi Gill (26) has decided to hold his bhog and antim ardas at the same police station where he was set on fire. The bhog will be held outside Kapurthala police station on April 27.

While four persons charged with his murder have been arrested and an SIT has been formed to investigate the case, the family has been making appeals to the police demanding the arrest of the remaining accused.

Ravi Gill’s wife said, “My husband died fighting for me. To ensure that he rests peacefully, we have been demanding that the remaining accused be arrested. But days have passed and no more arrests have been made. The PCR deputed for our security comes once a morning, clicks a photograph and then no other patrol party turns up for the rest of the day. Kin of the accused have already openly issued threats. Till the time the remaining accused are free, our family is at risk.”

The 26-year-old victim was set on fire at the Kapurthala police station on April 14 (as per the FIR), while he was trying to save himself from some people chasing him. Having suffered over 80 per cent burns, he died a few days later at a hospital in Amritsar.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children aged 6 months and 2 years. He had complained and was seeking justice in a case accusing several persons of driving his wife to prostitution.

In all, 11 persons were charged and named in the FIR (registered under Sections 302, 307-B, 120 and 34 of the IPC at the Kapurthala police station) on the statement of his wife. Those named in the FIR included Ranjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Soma, Manpreet, Raman, Narinder Singh Mansoo MC, Jassa, Jatinder Shera, Sukkha and Manoj Nahar. Of these, four persons — Manjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur (alias Renu), Jatinder Shera and Sukha — have been arrested.