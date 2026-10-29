Fans queue till half-time as hockey craze peaks in Jalandhar

Half-time into the India-Bangladesh match and scores of fans were still waiting outside the gates to enter the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. These scenes were not from a cricket venue but from the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), underlining the surging popularity of hockey in the city.

The stadium had reached its capacity way before the start of the match, putting the late comers at a risk of missing the action. However, they didn’t lose hope, as the entry to the stadium continued even till the half-time break.

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From young to long-time fans, the stadium united the hockey lovers to cheer for the Indian team.

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“I tried to reach here on time, but couldn’t due to the huge traffic. It was only around 8.20 pm, I managed to reach and, luckily, gained entry after a wait of a few minutes. It was my first match and an amazing one. I have been to Mullanpur (Mohali) to watch cricket matches, but watching hockey here was on another level,” said Shubham, a school student, who was here with a group of friends.

“The police ensured a smooth entry for latecomers. I enjoyed the drone show from outside and later managed to get inside for the match,” said another spectator, Shivani.

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The entry to the stadium was free and owing to the terracing sitting arrangements, more people managed to watch the match than the actual capacity. The capacity of the stadium is said to be around 7,000 but the actual number was way up.

“We could have assessed the exact number of fans on the basis of tickets sold or number of seats available. However, it was definitely more than the capacity,” said Khushpreet, one of the local committee members.

The craze of hockey was pretty evident in afternoon matches as well. The Malaysia-China and Korea-Japan matches attracted a healthy turnout, with fans engrossed in the play rather than their mobile phones.

“Hockey is a fast-paced sport and you cannot enjoy it if you take your eyes off the ball. These matches will create lasting memories for both us and the younger generation. Whether you arrive early or late, watching a hockey match is a must,” said Col Bhupinder Singh, who watched the proceedings from the stands.

Interestingly, the veteran usually avoid climbing stairs, but he gathered the courage to see the match from the balcony. “I am surprised to see him taking the stairs. Had it been at home, he would have simply refused,” joked his son, Raminder Singh.