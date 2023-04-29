 Farewell function at Apeejay : The Tribune India

campus notes

Farewell function at Apeejay

Farewell function at Apeejay

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, organise a farewell party on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a farewell function "Au Revoir' 2023 for outgoing students. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra presided as the chief guest. On this occasion, Dr. Dhingra guided the students with her kind words and uplifted their morale by saying that they worked hard in both curricular and extra curricular activities. Kreetina of M.A. English 4th semester read welcome speech for all the students and shared that they learnt a lot from their seniors in the college. On this occasion, Gagan, Harsifat Kaur, Shivam Chauhan, Jagjit, and Ansh entertained everyone with their melodious voices. Hiten, Palak and Suraj impressed everyone with their contemporary dance, while Ishita Mittal and Divjot Kaur tapped their feet on Bhangra. Navya Kaushal of B.Com. 6th semester expressed her feelings in her farewell speech that time spent in college are golden period of their lives and exposure they received in the college prepared them for future lives. Students of final year participated in modelling. Jasmine Sian was declared Miss Apeejay and Sarabjot Singh as Mr. Apeejay.

Academic accomplishments

The students of Innocent Hearts College of Education reached the topmost position by achieving first divisions in the GNDU, B.Ed. Sem III examination (December 2022) result. More than 95 per cent students have attained distinctions and more than 73 per cent students have scored more than 80 per cent marks. Nandini Luthra, Divya Sarangal, Preeti, Aashna, Hitu Sharda, Inderjit Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur achieved the first position in the college with 87 per cent marks. Megha Sharma and Deepanshi Seth bagged second position with 86.75 per cent marks while Vasudha attained third position in the college with 86.25 per cent marks. Executive Director Colleges Aradhana Bowry, Principal Dr Arjinder Singh and faculty members felicitated the students for achieving excellent results.

GNDU results out

St. Soldier College of Education's results for the third semester of B.Ed, have been declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. While congratulating the students, Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked them to work hard and make their name shine. Giving information, College Director Dr. Alka Gupta said that Saloni Puri, Gurtinder, Ankita, Jyoti, Sahila Gupta, Pinky Sharma, Neha Kumari, Kanika Chadha scored 87 percent, Charu, Richa Tandon scored 86.7 per cent, Chetna and Prabhdeep secured 86 per cent marks. Dr. Gupta said that all the students of the college have passed with first division.

Swimming Academy

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya inaugurated the swimming academy by Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi. She said that the academy would be open for the students of the college and also for the outside girls and women with its facilities opened all seven days a week at a very nominal fee. In this academy, coaching will be provided by professional women and men coaches, personal coaching has also been arranged. Along with clean and pure water, cleanliness will also be taken full care of in this academy. This academy, built in the college premises, also provides open parking facility to those who come for swimming. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr. Davinder Singh and the Department of Physical Education for the organising the inaugural of the academy.

Webinar organised at PCM SD College

An international webinar was organised by the Women Empowerment Department of PCM S.D College for Women. The topic of the webinar was 'Women's hormones and dental health'. The main speaker of the webinar was Dr. Dalveer Singh Pannu, DDS Founder and CEO, Pannu Dental Group California, USA. Kawaljit Kaur, convenor of the webinar, introduced the main speaker and also familiarised the audience with the topic. Principal Prof. Dr. Pooja Prashar accorded a formal welcome to the chief guest. Dr. Dalveer Singh Pannu presented valuable ideas related to the topic. He explained how hormonal changes during pregnancy effect the health of teeth. Along with this, he explained that gum diseases are related to fatal diseases like heart. Akwinder Kaur delivered vote of thanks to the resource person audience and participants. Planting saplings.

Plantation campaign

A plantation campaign was organised at DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan, to save the environment and keep the temperature under control in the increasing summer season. During this, the children of all the semesters together planted saplings in the college campus and took an oath to take care of them. During this campaign, children planted fruits and flowers like neem, mango, jamun, rose, basil etc. Principal Dr. Mukesh Kumar said the children were told about the benefits of plantation and to take responsibility of taking care of the plants.

Havan Yajna performed

The inaugural havan for the new academic session 2023-24 for Collegiate School was performed at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The new session as well as the day began on a very enthusiastic note. Everyone joined hands in chanting the holy mantras and invoking the blessings of the Almighty for the new session. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen welcomed the students and prayed for the blessings of the Almighty. With her powerful words, she inspired the young students to develop sustainably with diligence, self- control, and knowledge. She told the students to leave no stone unturned and be the epitome of success so that every other girl feel inspired. Dr. Prem Sagar from the music department sang a bhajan. The stage was conducted by Sukriti Sharma.

