Farewell Party at Hans Raj dav

Jalandhar: Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing and DAV Management organised a farewell party for the outgoing batches of M Sc Nursing, B Sc Nursing, GNM-Interns and Post Basic B Sc Nursing. The theme of the party was 'Bonny Chance' meaning good luck. A modeling contest was organised for the students and winners awarded titles. Mandeep bagged the title of Miss Charming. Gurleen was picked Miss Perfect and Satwinder became Miss Personality. Principal Dr Veena William and Vice Principal Dr Harbans Kaur honoured the winners.

Swami Sant holds fire Safety drill

The Heritage and Disaster Management Club of Swami Sant Dass Public School organised a mock drill. Phagwara Fire Department Supervisor Sameer organised the drill, 'Fire and Life Safety'. He explained about A, B, C, D and K types of fires. The drill was performed to create awareness among the students about firefighting techniques. The staff and senior students performed the drill. They were given hands-on training to use water, carbon dioxide and ABC-based fire extinguishers during different types of fire accidents.

Spell-Bee Contest at state school

The State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a Spell Bee Competition for Classes I-VIII. The winners - Ashwi Vishwakarma and Lovisha from Class I, Sunchit and Amrit Singh from Class II, Navriti Shemar from Class III, Yashita and Dakshya Shemar from Class IV, Jhanvi from Class V, Amandeep Kaur from Class VI, Dalia Roy of Class VII and Divya and Shruti from Class VII - were honoured with certificates of appreciation. Group of State Public Schools' president Dr Narotam Singh, vice president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and school principal Savina Bahl attended the event.

HMV students excel in state Olympiad

Students of HMV Collegiate School have excelled at the state level by winning gold medals in the International Commerce Olympiad organised by Science Olympiad Foundation, New Delhi, in collaboration with British Council. Shamili Sharma and Shafreen won gold medals at zonal level. Four students, Muskan Dhadwal, Urvashi, Kuljeet Kaur and Damini Sharma won gold medals at school level. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students.

Seth hukam student third in wrestling

Gursheen Kaur, a student of class IX of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School stood third in Under-17 40 kg category in the National Wrestling Competition. School Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the student and wished her luck and success.

Apeejay students shine at Youth Fest

The students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering brought laurels to the institute by winning top positions in various events at the recently concluded IKGPTU Zonal Youth Festival. The students participated in 15 events at the festival. The students bagged top positions in 12 out of those 15 events. Gulshan Kumar won the first prize in poetry recitation. Second prize winners included Manya Wadhera in Clay Modelling, Kamalpreet Kaur in Rangoli, Ashima Bhalla in Creative Writing, and Aadeesh Kumar Dubey in Western Vocal (solo).

Mehndi-making competition at dips

The Department of Cosmetology, DIPS College, organised a mehndi-making competition for the girl students on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The students applied mehndi on the hands of their classmates. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts of the participants. Nisha stood first, Jaswinder stood second and Amardeep stood third at the competition.