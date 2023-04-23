Farewell Party at Innocent Hearts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To bid an adieu to the final-year students, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a farewell party ‘Sayonara-2023’. Rahul Jain (deputy director, schools and colleges) was the chief guest and Dr Arjinder, principal, Innocent Hearts College of Education, was the guest of honour. A variety of cultural programmes, including Ganesh Vandana, group dance, singing, gidda and bhangra were presented by students. ‘Mr Farewell’ title went to Gautam and ‘Ms Farewell’ title was bagged by Harpreet Kaur.

World Earth Day at Sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated World Earth Day with a series of events held for students to invoke respect, concern and action to conserve the natural resources. Rachna Monga, principal, in her special meet with the students, highlighted the importance of being receptive to the urgent need towards the alarming degradation of the resources. She called for the continuous support through a promise from the students, to celebrate the day not symbolically, but throughout the year. On this occasion, events like slogan contest, poster making, paper bag creation, message crowns and other sustainable art works were organised.

World Book Day observed

World Book Day was celebrated at St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra Branch. On the guidelines of principal Rupinder Kaur, a book exhibition was organised, highlighting the importance of books for the overall personality development of the students. Books related to literature, general knowledge, science puzzles, comics and sports were displayed, along with study course books for the students. Students Simran, Navreet, Deepika, Shreya, Twinkle, Madle, Prabhleen, Urvashi prepared posters and slogans. The teachers told the students about the importance of books related to these different subjects, their impact on our thinking and personality.

Earth Day celebrated at seth hukam

Earth Day was celebrated at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Kapurthala Road, with great fervour. Various competitions were conducted in the school such as eco bag making and poster making . Students participated in the competitions with great zeal. The students performed the activity ‘Messy Hands’ and enjoyed a lot. Principal Priyanka Sharma lauded the efforts of the students and encouraged them to plant more trees.

Earth Day Celebration at Tagore’s

Tagore’s International Smart School celebrated Earth Day with great enthusiasm. An array of activities such as poster making, plant sapling, seed germination, slogan writing were organised to sensitise the children to the conservation of natural resources and to motivate them to do their bit towards making their planet even more beautiful. Dean of the School Vinod Shashi Jain and director Ruchika Jain appreciated the efforts of the students and inspired them to be respectful towards the planet.