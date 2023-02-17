 Farewell party at Sanskriti KMV : The Tribune India

Farewell party at Sanskriti KMV

Students of Sanskriti KMV School take part in a modeling contest during the farewell party in Jalandhar on Thursday.



Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School, bid farewell to XII graders through an event 'Parwaaz', in which Umangika and Prabhjot Singh were crowned as Ms Sanskriti and Mr Sanskriti. The evening was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. The students of Class XI put forth a mix of scintillating dance performances, melodious songs and foot tapping dance numbers that rocked the evening. Grade XII students presented their gratitude expressions in the form of poetry, addresses and floral tokens to their Principal and mentors. Rachna Monga, Principal, applauded the batch as being one of the brightest ones. Special appreciation titles were given to Kamaljeet Kaur as Ms Elegant, Himnish Sibal as Mr Handsome, Sujal as Mr Modest , Harleen Kaur as Ms Modest, Tamana as Ms Sincere, Kawanveer Singh as Mr Sincere, Smriti as Ms Vivacious, Parul as Ms Generous, Akshdeep Bonss as Mr Creative, Manraj Kaur as Ms Dancing Diva, Ridhima Garg as Ms Adorable and special appreciation to Krishnansh Arora.

NIT signs MoU with IIM-Amritsar

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar (NIT Jalandhar) and Indian Institute of Management Amritsar (IIM Amritsar) have signed a Memorandum of understating for starting a five-year integrated BTech-MBA (IBM) Programme for B Tech students of NIT Jalandhar. Chairman, BoG of NIT, Subhash Chandra Ralhan, Director NIT Jalandhar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, and Director IIM Amritsar Dr. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy along with Deans of both institutions were present at the occasion. After signing the MOU, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia said that IIM Amritsar and NIT Jalandhar shall work jointly to develop integrated teaching modules for the delivery of joint academic programs where B.Tech. degree from NIT Jalandhar and an MBA degree from IIM Amritsar would save one academic year for the students. All 4thsemester students of NIT Jalandhar will be eligible to apply for the programme. The IBM program offers B.Tech. students of NIT Jalandhar a unique opportunity to be corporate-ready with this Integrated B.Tech-MBA degree. Dr Ramamoorthy highlighted that the programme will multiply the employability potential of the B.Tech students.

Farewell function at Gurukul

The Gurukul School organised a grand farewell function for the students of class 12.The vibrant items of bhangra, garba, dance and drama were presented by the students of class 11. The students of the school expressed their views on the life of great social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati to mark his 200th birthday. Director Sushma Handa wished all the 12th class students a bright future and inspired them to stay away from all type of social evils. Bhoomi and Rudraksh won the title of Miss and Master Gurukul, Manveer and Ankit won the title of Miss and Master Elegant, Saniya and Sukhsimran Singh won the title of Miss and Master Personality, Palak and Sukrant won the title of Miss and Master Attire.

‘Japuji Sahib’ path organised

Ahead of the annual board examination for Classes X and XII, ‘Japuji Sahib’ path, shabad kirtan and ardas were organised at Guru Amar Dass Public School. Parshad was distributed to all. On this occasion President Ajit Singh Sethi, Principal Dr. Aparana Mehta and Vice Principal Dr. Sonika Singh conveyed their best wishes to the students and advised them to work hard with great dedication for their annual board examination. They urged them to bring name and fame to their parents as well as their alma mater by scoring good marks.

Sports Teachers bag award

Two sports teachers of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, Sanjay Thakur and Inderjit Singh, were awarded with 2nd Dronacharya Physical Education Award, 2022-23. Aman Arora, Punjab minister, OSD Chief Minister Manjit Singh Sidhu and principal Savan Singh were the main dignitaries at the function. President of the Group of State Public Schools Dr. Narotam Singh, Vice President Dr. Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl felt elated and proud. They congratulated both the awardees for their success and for making the school's name shine in the galaxy of sports.

Felicitation Ceremony at Apeejay

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised a felicitation ceremony. More than 50 educators from 35 educational institutes attended the ceremony. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, discussed how implementing the recommendations made in National Education Policy could help students become competent to fulfil their career aspirations. Dr. Bagga’s address was followed by a video showcasing journey on the life and achievements of Chairman, Apeejay Education Society, Sushma Paul Berlia.

Workshop on Indian Sweets

CT Institute of Hotel Management organised a workshop on Traditional Indian Sweets to impart hands-on skill in making traditional Indian sweets. A total of 10 delicacies were taught and prepared during this workshop as modak, gujiya, kalakand, rasogolla, gulab jamun, jalebi, besan ki burfi and kala jamun. A total of 30 students participated. The workshop started with Lamp lighting Ceremony and was inaugurated by Managing Director of CT Group Dr. Manbir Singh, Dr. Gurpreet Singh Sidhu Director South Campus Shapur, Divoy Chhabra, Principal of CT Institute of Hospitality Management and Nittan Arora Deputy Director Student Welfare.

