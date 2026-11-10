Farm fire cases touch 100 mark in Jalandhar

Stubble burning incidents in Jalandhar district have touched the 100 mark, with the highest number of cases reporting from Phillaur, Lohian and Shahkot.

In an intensified effort to curb the practice, officials from the Agriculture Department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are visiting villages and interacting directly with farmers to discourage stubble burning and promote alternative methods of the crop residue management.

As part of the awareness drive, public announcements are also being made through temples and gurdwaras to sensitise farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning and encourage them to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was recorded at 247 today, falling in the poor category.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Randhir Thakur was also in the field to educate farmers about in-situ stubble management techniques and encourage them to use Super Seeder machines for effective crop residue management.

He said officials had been actively working on the ground for the past 10 days, while several awareness camps were also being organised to educate farmers about alternatives to stubble burning.

19 cases reported in Nawanshahr

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Meanwhile, in Nawanshahr, 19 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far, prompting the district administration to intensify its monitoring and enforcement efforts.

To prevent further incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season and ensure environmental protection, Deputy Commissioner Gulpreeet Singh Aulakh chaired a special review meeting with officers of the civil and police administration at the District Administrative Complex.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed all 19 incidents, of which 17 were recorded in Banga and two in Nawanshahr.

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Taking a serious view of the incidents, he directed the officers to ensure that action is initiated against the farmers found responsible for burning paddy stubble without any delay.