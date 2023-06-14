Farm union defers stir after Nawanshahr DC’s promise

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, June 13

Reciprocating Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa’s assurance, Doaba Kisan Union, Punjab, leaders have deferred its June 15 stir scheduled to start from Nawanshahar for the release of sugarcane dues.

Cane Dues file sent to Finance Dept The file related to sugarcane dues has been sent to the Finance Department. It would be cleared as earliest. I will pursue the case personally. NPS Randhawa, Nawanshahr DC

Holding a meeting with farmer leaders, DC Randhawa assured them of the release of timely payment. The DC brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office in the presence of farmer leaders and asked them to put off the stir.

Union president Kuldeep Singh Bajidpur, general secretary Amarjit Singh, core committee member Hardeep Singh and youth wing president Jaskaran Singh Bharta while expressing their satisfaction over the assurance, who were present in the meeting, said they would trust the district administration and would not start their proposed stir from June 15. DC Randhawa said the file related to dues has been sent to the Finance Department and it would be cleared at earliest so that no one has to sit on dharna. He said he would honour his promise by consistently pursuing it.