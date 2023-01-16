Farm unions to block rail, road traffic today

Jalandhar, January 15

The Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab, held a labour rally at Mallian village in Jalandhar demanding the rights of labourers and to mobilise support for the rail and highway jam planned at Dhannowali on Monday in support of the people displaced in Latifpura.

Labourers and farm activists, during the meeting, decided to hold the protest on the various pending demands of labourers. The key demands include distribution of more than 17.5 acres among landless farmers as per law, provision of a third of panchayat land to Dalits, allotment of residential plots to the needy, waiver of government, co-operative and non-government loans of farmers, bringing labourers out of debts, increasing daily wages of labourers to Rs 700 and stopping social exploitation of labourers.

Union leaders said the Bhagwant Mann government which had come to power on the promise of change was instead adopting a completely different path of governance. Rather than providing ownership to Latifpura’s displaced families, the government ran bulldozers over their houses.

Leaders demanded that Latifpura displaced must be rehabilitated in the same area from where they were displaced. Their losses should be compensated and action should be taken against the senior cop who misbehaved with them.

They also gave a call to people to participate in big numbers during the rail and highway blockade to be held at Dhannowali on Monday to extend support to Latifpura displaced and protest the government’s actions against them. Union secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, tehsil vice-president Balwinder Kaur Dyalpur and Kulwant Singh Bheekhananagal among others were present on the occasion. —TNS

Want relief for Latifpura residents