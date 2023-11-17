Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

A Dalit farmer Dalvir Singh, a resident of the Ghugshore village, has alleged that illegal mining has been done on his land at Lakhan Kalan village in Kapurthala district by a Gujarat-based company.

The mining activity was stopped after intervention by the district administration and the police after his complaint. The farmer has demanded compensation for soil excavated from his land.

Dalvir alleged that the company stole 10-feet soil from land at Lakhan Kalan village and ruined it. He said despite bringing the matter to the notice of the DC, the SSP, the Mining Department and other officials in writing on November 7, he was yet to be awarded compensation for the soil excavated from his land.

Dalvir said, “We are three brothers, who own land at Lakhan Kalan village out of which two kanal and 14 marla belongs to me. I had given it on contract. Earlier, paddy was sown on the land and harvested. On November 5, managers and employees of the company started digging land with JCB machines and tippers. When I came to know about it, I stopped them from doing so. Despite my objections, employees of the firm excavated 10 to 12 feet soil from the land.”

Dalvir further said, “Next day in the evening, I was in a drunken state when firm employees threatened me and got a blank paper signed from me. However, there is no formal agreement between me and the company or its employees for excavating soil from my land. On November 7, I submitted a written complaint to the DC and the SSP Kapurthala, the Mining Department and other government officials requesting them to take action against managers and employees of the firm, who excavated soil despite my objections and compensate me for the loss.”

Dalvir alleged that on November 14, company officials tried to remove proofs of digging on his land, but they were apprehended by the people and handed over to the Sadar police station.”

Another complaint was filed by Dalvir at the Sadar police station on November 15. Dalvir said a police party prevented further mining of soil on his land after his complaint.

Karan Singh, SDO, Mining, Kapurthala, said, “It is unlikely that a company would excavate soil from someone’s land without his/her permission. However, a complaint has been received. It is being verified how it could happen. Company officials and the land owner would be called for questioning.”

#Dalits #Gujarat #Illegal Mining #Kapurthala