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Home / Jalandhar / Farmer body to take up fertiliser, paddy procurement issues with govt on Sept 25

Farmer body to take up fertiliser, paddy procurement issues with govt on Sept 25

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Members of the Punjab and Haryana chapters of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) address a press conference in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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The Punjab and Haryana chapters of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non -political) held a meeting at the Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall in Jalandhar to discuss the demands along with issues affecting the farming community. The meeting was chaired by farmer leaders Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh and Paramjit Kaur Sainyawalia.

Following the meeting, the SKM announced that memoranda addressed to the Punjab Chief Minister would be submitted through Deputy Commissioners in all districts of Punjab on September 25. The organisation said the district-level programmes would focus on issues related to paddy procurement, stubble management and fertiliser availability.

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The farmers' organisation demanded that the government immediately begin systematic procurement of paddy and increase the permissible moisture limit from the existing 17 per cent to 20 per cent.

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The union also demanded that moisture testing machines used during procurement should be restricted to those operated by government procurement agencies and the market committee/board, alleging that the use of machines operated by private sellers could lead to disputes and deductions.

The organisation further called for an end to deductions in the name of crop variety, strict checks to prevent irregularities in weighing, timely availability of gunny bags and simultaneous lifting of procured paddy.

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On stubble management, the SKM demanded that the Punjab government provide farmers Rs 6,000 per acre as financial assistance. It demanded that alleged black marketing of DAP and the practice of linking its sale with other products be stopped, and that farmers be provided fertiliser in adequate quantities and on time.

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