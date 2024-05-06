Farmer leader found murdered

Our Correspondent

Dasuya, May 5

Farmer leader Jodh Singh of Meva Miyani village of the Mand area in Dasuya was found murdered here today.

According to information, Yodh Singh had gone to irrigate his fields around 10 am and was found murdered in the forests on the banks of the Beas.

SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia, who reached the spot, said the police took the body into their custody and sent it to the government hospital in Dasuya for post-mortem examination.

There were injury marks inflicted with sharp weapons on the body. SP (D) Bahia said the police were looking into the case from various angles.

It is worth noting that the farmer leader was Paramjit Singh Bhulla’s uncle and used to be vocal against anti-social elements, especially drug smugglers.