Home / Jalandhar / Farmer leader lauds armed forces

Farmer leader lauds armed forces

National farmers’ leader, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, today commended the armed forces of the country, stating that the triumph was not just a military success, but a resounding declaration of India’s strength, resolve and unity. Grewal lauded PM Modi for his...
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:25 AM May 12, 2025 IST
National farmers’ leader, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, today commended the armed forces of the country, stating that the triumph was not just a military success, but a resounding declaration of India’s strength, resolve and unity.

Grewal lauded PM Modi for his unwavering commitment and the Indian Army, for its courage, precision and determination in defending the nation’s borders and honour.

Grewal also extended his deepest condolences and saluted the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. We, the citizens of this great nation, will remain eternally indebted,” he said. He called upon the youth, farmers and citizens across India to take inspiration and stand united in the service of the nation.

